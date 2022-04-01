The city of Grand Junction broke ground on the $6 million Fire Station 8, a.k.a. the “two pony station,” located at 31 Road and D 1/2 Road, Thursday.

Fire Station 8 is the second of three fire stations to be built with funds from the city’s public safety tax.

The first, Fire Station 6, opened in 2020. The third, Fire Station 7, will follow station eight.

In addition, the rebuilt Fire Station 3is scheduled to re-open in about six weeks, Fire Chief Ken Watkins said.

“Public safety is a strategic priority for the City of Grand Junction,” Mayor Chuck McDaniel said, saying that priority is shared by City Council and the city’s residents.

Although Station 8 is in an area that isn’t surrounded by much right now, McDaniel said, as the city grows there will be more activity around the station.

When it opens, the station’s immediate service area will consist of about 5,100 homes and 181 business parcels across six square miles. That area has a population of about 13,000.

“It’ll be a fairly busy station when it opens,” Watkins said.

The station will provide 21 new jobs, which will be filled by people currently training in GJFD’s academy ahead of a planned December opening for Station 8.

The station received its nickname from two ponies owned by the land’s previous owners, who now occupy a neighboring parcel of land. The ponies are named Cookie and Cream.

“They’ve been part of this process with us,” Watkins said.