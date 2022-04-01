LEFT: Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins speaks Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 8 at 441 31 Road.
ABOVE: Groundbreaking for the new $6 million fire station, nicknamed the “two pony station,” begins. The station will provide 21 new jobs, which will be filled by people currently training in GJFD’s academy ahead of a planned December opening for Station 8.
Representatives from the City of Grand Junction, Grand Junction Fire Department, Blythe, FCI Construction, and others involved in the project, break ground during the groundbreaking ceremony of Fire Station 8, 441 31 Rd., on Thursday, March 31.
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
MCKENZIE LANGE
Grand Junction Fire Chief, Ken Watkins, third from left, helps gather people together during the groundbreaking ceremony of Fire Station 8, 441 31 Rd., on Thursday, March 31.
MCKENZIE LANGE
