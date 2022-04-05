Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel is encouraging residents to participate in the 11th annual Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
The challenge, which runs through April, rewards participants for signing up to make water conservation efforts such as repairing leaking faucets, taking shorter showers, using low-flow devices and turning off sprinklers when it rains. It also rewards participants for things like using reusable shopping bags and not using plastic straws.
According to the challenge's website, MyWaterPledge.com, participants in winning cities are eligible to win prizes. Last year the challenge gave away more than $50,000 in prizes. The community grand prize for 2022 is a Toyota Highlander Hybrid a participant can win for charity.
“This annual challenge to conserve water, sponsored by the Wyland Foundation here in Grand Junction, reminds us how precious a resource water is,” McDaniel said. “I hope that what is a short-term challenge for our residents becomes a long-term conservation practice.”
The Wyland Foundation was founded in 1993 by environmentalist and artist Robert Wyland, who is known for large outdoor murals called "Whaling Walls" that feature whales and other sea life, and is based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.
Grand Junction City Council proclaimed April Water Conservation Month in the city at its March 16 meeting.