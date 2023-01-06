The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously to approve the $1.4 million purchase of the former Bray Commercial Real Estate building at 244 N. 7th Street. The building was built in 1984 and remodeled in 2005, according to General Services Director Jay Valentine.
The city of Grand Junction is purchasing the former Bray Commercial Real Estate building at 244 N. Seventh St. to be used as office space for the public works department.
Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously to approve the $1.4 million purchase at its regular meeting Wednesday.
Public Works Director Trent Prall told council the building will house about 29 people to start, primarily within the engineering department, with room to expand to 37 people.
“We’re excited to be back downtown,” Prall said, noting personnel in that particular department often have meetings at Grand Junction City Hall, so the new office space will have them closer to city hall than the current office space at the city shops complex.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city has been pursuing options for more office space downtown, starting with the purchase of 910 Main St. and continuing with the 244 N. Seventh St. purchase.
Caton said other options that were considered included expanding city hall by adding a third floor.
But construction pricing plus the challenges with moving staff around associated with adding a third floor made that project unfeasible.
Another option was expanding the office space at the current offices at city shops, Prall said, but that would take away from the department’s warehouse space.
The city also considered construction trailers, Prall said, but that was deemed an unacceptable long-term option.
The old county jail could also have been a possibility, Prall said, but the city had concerns with the layout of the space, as well as the cost of renovation.
Prall said the city also considered a lease option at Seventh and Rood, but that wasn’t financially advantageous.