The City of Grand Junction is getting into the recycling industry, with City Council approving a $389,636.50 contract to purchase Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely (CRI) Wednesday.
The city already funds CRI’s operation through annual contracts, according to the staff report, so it makes sense for the city to take over ownership.
According to the staff report, CRI’s 2021 budget was just over $800,000. The city had budgeted $824,625 for a planned contract in 2022.
Resident Scott Beilfuss asked the city to maintain the recycling center’s multi-stream recycling capabilities, which Beilfuss said has made CRI “a diamond in this community.”
“We would really hate to see that go away,” Beilfuss said.
City Manager Greg Caton praised previous owners Steve and Elaine Foss’s work running CRI as a public-private partnership with limited resources, and said the city will be respectful of their philosophy.
“We will be evaluating changes and discussing those with the community,” Caton said. “I don’t know what those are sitting here today.”
Caton said the city “certainly” is looking at expanding the operation.
General Services Director Jay Valentine said last year CRI diverted about 1,800 tons of material from the landfill, but the city’s solid waste program contributed more than 21,000 tons to the landfill.
Valentine said the city’s goal is to expand and enhance CRI’s programs to bring those numbers closer together.
CRI’s employees are in the process of being transitioned to being city employees, Caton said.
“We’re picking up a great number of customers and we look forward to delivering a very high level of service to those customers,” Caton said.
BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS
The council approved a $717,000 addition to the 2022 budget for expanding a proposed daycare center for city employees’ children. The expansion, which will add two new classrooms to the former Titan Academy site on 25 1/2 Road, is slated to cost $600,000 with additional operating expenditures of $147,000 per year and additional projected revenues of $117,000 per year.
The council also approved a $1.5 million addition to the budget to fund the purchase of a ladder truck for the Grand Junction Fire Department, with the money coming out of reserves in the public safety tax fund.
Finally, the council approved a $600,000 addition to the budget to convert stadium lighting at the Lincoln Park complex to LED lighting. The project had been proposed as part of the stadium’s ongoing renovation for $1.2 million, $600,000 of which came from the city’s 2021 capital improvement budget. An additional $600,000 is needed after the city was not awarded a grant for the project.
Council Member Dennis Simpson objected to all the appropriations, saying the city should be able to find somewhere in the budget to cut money from in order to fund the projects.
Council Member Randall Reitz voted against the lighting appropriation, saying the council should put the project in the 2023 budget instead of moving forward now.
A $1.2 million contract to install the LED lights was unanimously approved in the consent agenda.
NEW HOUSING FOR REGIONAL CENTER RESIDENTS
The council unanimously approved rezoning a 2.4 acre parcel at 639 Pioneer Road from four dwelling units per acre to five dwelling units per acre.
The state of Colorado is eyeing the parcel as a site for future housing for residents of the Grand Junction Regional Center, a former Indian boarding school that houses residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The state has been ordered to find new housing for the center’s residents and sell the property, located at 2800 Riverside Parkway.
According to city staff, the new housing will be a two-building campus with room for six residents in each building.
The state of Colorado said in August there are 11 residents remaining at the center.