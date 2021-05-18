The city of Grand Junction is seeking input from local residents on how marijuana businesses should be regulated within the city.
In April, voters approved two ballot measures that lifted the moratorium on marijuana businesses in the city and authorized the city to impose a special sales tax on recreational marijuana.
The Grand Junction City Council will need to adopt ordinances that set up a regulatory framework for those businesses before they can begin issuing licenses.
Ultimately before adopting new regulations, the City Council will hold a public hearing, but the city is looking for citizen input at the start of this process as well.
The city encourages residents to learn about the process, take an online survey and attend one or more of seven public listening sessions, the first of which is Wednesday.
Those sessions, which include three virtual online sessions and four in-person sessions at different locations around the city, will cover similar topics and be focused on retail marijuana stores.
Sessions begin Wednesday with a lunchtime virtual listening session and will conclude on June 1. The City Council will then hold a work session on June 7.
Some of the topics the council will have to decide include how many retail stores to allow in the city, what kind of buffering should there be around schools and how to select which businesses are given a retail sales license.
The new industry will raise new tax revenue that will support enforcement and implementation related to the new marijuana-related businesses. As spelled out in the ballot measure, the tax revenue will also be dedicated to build, operate and maintain the highest priority items in the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan.