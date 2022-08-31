Recent efforts to improve the quality of Grand Junction’s streets have paid off, according to the city of Grand Junction, although the goal of those efforts still brings the roads to a lower quality score than they had in the early 2000s.
In a press release Monday, the city touted its work improving approximately 65% of the city’s street network over the past six years, which has cost about $33 million.
The city uses a metric called Pavement Condition Index to measure street conditions according to the release.
A high PCI means roads are less expensive to repair.
In 2004, the city’s PCI was 77. By 2016, that number had dropped to 69. In 2017, voters approved a six-year plan to improve the roads in Grand Junction.
The city’s current PCI is unknown, but the press release states the city’s goal was to increase the PCI to 73.
A measurement of the city’s PCI is set to commence once the city’s 2022 streets projects are finished.
Those projects include chip sealing areas of the Redlands south of Highway 340 and the industrial area southwest of the Interstate-70 business loop exit, which started in June and is complete.
They also include street overlays at 21 ½ Road, 25 1/2 Road, Redlands Parkway and Fernwood Court. That work is expected to be completed in November.
The city also completed a reconstruction of a section of South Rim Avenue and Kansas Avenue.
The press release notes some roads such as the I-70 business loop, North Avenue, U.S. 50 and Broadway are maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation, not the city of Grand Junction.