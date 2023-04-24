Grand Junction’s community development department is working through possible regulations for short-term rental businesses in Grand Junction.
City staff are leaning toward proposing a percentage cap — instead of a flat cap — on primary short-term rentals in residential zones in Grand Junction, with the possibility of different cap numbers in the downtown and non-downtown areas of the city, according to Grand Junction Planning Manager Felix Landry.
“It didn’t seem reasonable to apply a cap to any type of short-term rental that was in a commercial zoning district or other non-residential district,” Landry said at a virtual public information session Friday.
The percentages that have been discussed range from 3% of units to 15% and up.
City staff have been differentiating between “primary” short term rentals, in which all bedrooms in a place are offered for short-term rent, and “secondary” short-term rentals such as spare rooms and accessory dwelling units.
“The distinguishing factor is the scale of the use,” Landry said.
Short-term rental data website AirDNA states there are 498 active short term rentals in Grand Junction, 87% of which are entire home rentals.
The idea is to mitigate the types of short term rentals that become more like boutique hotels and change the character of neighborhoods.
“When STRs, as a commercial use, become too prominent in a residential neighborhood, it can become a nuisance,” Landry’s presentation said.
When people buy into residential areas, they typically want to be in areas that don’t have businesses, with the exception of the types of home businesses that don’t require extra parking or other amenities, Landry said. So the city is working on regulating short-term rentals in ways that help residential areas stay residential.
For example, Landry said, the city could move to limit the number of bedrooms available for short-term rent in a large house.
Short-term rentals have also been mentioned in conversations about affordable housing because rentals that are being rented short-term are not being rented long-term.
The city has held four public meetings on this topic, Landry said, and the next step is to present the concepts staff has landed on to the Planning Commission to see if they agree. If they do, staff can get to work on more specific regulations and a possible ordinance, which would have to be approved by City Council.