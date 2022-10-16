The city of Grand Junction, like many similar-sized localities, is grappling with the issue of more unhoused people in town.
City Council member Rick Taggart brought the issue up at a budget workshop last week.
“The No. 1 question I’m getting from business owners as well as citizens is what progress are we making on homeless camping and homelessness in total,” Taggart said.
The Sentinel spoke to several city department heads about the efforts to reduce homelessness and challenges associated with homelessness in the community.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city of Grand Junction has been in the process of taking on some of those challenges, such as affordable housing and behavioral health, which wouldn’t normally be the purview of a municipal government.
Overall, Caton said, the problem is extremely complicated, more so than some of the feedback would suggest.
“It’s not as simple as some of the phone calls would suggest of ‘round them up and head them out of town,’ ” City Attorney John Shaver said.
The Grand Junction Police Department does maintain a “traveler’s aid” fund that it uses to get people tickets to somewhere else, but only if the person wants to go and has a good reason, such as family, a job or treatment options for medical or mental health issues waiting for them, Shaver said.
“What the Police Department does is utilize those funds to try and make people’s lives better. We look for opportunities to get them to a place where they might have a job or a family or other types of things. It is a consensual thing, No. 1, and No. 2, it’s always done with the idea that we don’t want to export a problem,” Shaver said.
Shaver emphasized members of the unhoused population have the same rights as anyone else, and the city can’t make people go anywhere they don’t want to go.
“We have this thing called the United States Constitution that says we don’t get to do that,” Shaver said. “Clearly, if there are opportunities for folks to do things consensually, traveler’s aid is a perfect example of when we do that, but to just say ‘you gotta go,’ it doesn’t happen, and it shouldn’t happen elsewhere, and if it is that creates a problem.”
Three primary amendments mentioned in the Constitution relate to this, the Fifth, Eighth and 14th, Shaver said.
“The Fifth Amendment relates to deprivation of property, no taking of somebody’s property, including their person, without their consent and some significant process. Eighth amendment is cruel and unusual punishment, which comes out of the Boise case and their 12 years of litigation in application of some of their enforcement of their ordinances about camping in public spaces. The 14th Amendment is the due process of law.”
Whether the reverse has happened, with people being bused in from other communities, city officials were in agreement that it’s a possibility, but it hasn’t happened in a systemic fashion or with any kind of regularity.
PARK ENFORCEMENT
Taggart mentioned that Whitman Park used to be a gathering point for unhoused people, but other city parks have since also become gathering places.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said that’s something parks employees have been seeing, and the parks people work in tandem with the Police Department to patrol Grand Junction’s parks.
“There definitely has been increased presence in parks across the system, this is something communities across Colorado are also grappling with, and we’re no exception to that,” Sherbenou said.
Parks are patrolled by Citadel Security, the Grand Junction Police Department, and, starting in 2023, a three-person parks patrol.
Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said officers are generally looking for criminal activity, and to enforce park hours.
“Generally speaking, after hours it’s a trespass. So, we’re going in and enforcing the park hours and enforcing trespassing. Most often what we’re trying to do is figure out what’s causing it and how can we help them. They have to obey the law, they’re leaving the parks, but when they leave the parks where do they go?” Smith said.
“One of the things our folks always try to do is figure out what services might be helpful to the folks to get them out of the situation if they want to get out of the situation.”
Smith noted the city can’t enforce its camping ban if there isn’t any space in local shelters, because people need somewhere to go.
However, Smith said, during the day people are mostly free to use the parks.
“Parks are open to the public. So anybody can use those parks, and we have rules in those parks, and the parks rules vs. the objectively identified criminal behavior that might happen in those parks, those are two separate things, really, and so if we’re made aware of criminal activity, we address it as best as we can,” Smith said.
LOOKING FOR SOLUTIONS
The city is also looking at other ways to manage and reduce homelessness.
For example, Sherbenou said, by activating parks and making them more popular destinations, the city can reduce the amount of homeless camping.
Sherbenou used Sherwood Park, which saw a reduced amount of homeless camping after the installation of a new playground, as an example of this.
Another thing the city is doing is working to address housing issues in the community. The Community Development Department has hired one person to work in this area, another is expected to start work soon and a third is scheduled to be hired in 2023.
The Community Development Department is also working with Colorado Mesa University to create a survey to better understand the unhoused population and its needs, because there’s a gap in the data, Community Development Director Tamra Allen said.
Grand Junction City Council allocated $1 million toward affordable housing in the 2022 budget, and the city plans to direct about $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to address homelessness, affordable housing and behavioral health.
Three ballot issues, a 1% lodging tax increase, and 8% short-term rental tax and an amendment to the city’s charter allowing Grand Junction to lease city land for up to 99 years for residential purposes, are all aimed at addressing affordable housing.
At the Police Department, Grand Junction is moving the co-responder program, in which a mental/behavioral health clinician responds to mental health calls with officers, entirely under the auspices of the city, where the clinicians used to be provided by Mind Springs.
Other root causes of homelessness, such as rising poverty rates and housing costs, are also being looked at by the city.
“A number of these broader issues are historically not municipal-focused functions such as housing and such as mental and behavioral health, and what we’ve seen given the growth in this population and the challenges, is us needing to support other agencies’ capacity to support the challenges we’re seeing in our community,” Caton said.