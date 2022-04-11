Grand Junction officials are looking to the future and asking residents for input on what that future should be.
The city of Grand Junction is governed in part by long-range plans for urban areas, neighborhoods, street corridors and overlay districts.
The One Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan encapsulates those plans for use of the spaces within its jurisdiction. The most recent plan was adopted in 2020.
Now, officials are looking to update zoning and development regulations, a key part of long-term planning.
Essentially, the city’s One Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan serves as a blueprint. Much of it revolves around growth, services and development, along with means of implementation and strategies.
Clarion Associates, a national land-use consulting firm based in Denver, has been hired by the city of Grand Junction to update the development code.
“One Grand Junction is the vision for the community that was adopted a couple years ago that talks about how Grand Junction wants to grow differently in the future, focusing on parks and trails, focusing on preserving community character and open space, but it also focuses on affordable housing, trying to create new and more diverse housing options so that more people can afford to live in Grand Junction,” said Don Elliott, director at Clarion Associates in Denver.
He said public input and participation make this process work much better and encourages members of the community to attend forums to provide feedback, particularly on changes people want to see.
Clarion officials held a forum last week at the Lincoln Park Barn as a first step. Another took place at Mesa County Libraries central branch.
The one-year process will mostly take place in the next nine months.
A month from now, Clarion intends to release an assessment to determine where work is needed in zoning and subdivision regulations and, in Elliott’s word, “to create more affordable housing in the community, as well as achieving the One Grand Junction vision.”
That assessment will be made fully available to the public. Feedback is encouraged, he says.
From there, drafts will be prepared of the changes and brought to the public for more comment. Revisions will go to the city Planning Commission.
Elliott acknowledged that some people believe growth is not particularly desirable.
“In the nice, high quality of life areas like Grand Junction, there’s a feeling among a lot of people that they wish the community just wouldn’t grow,” he said. “The nicer your community, the more people move there. Unfortunately, sometimes people are moving from places like California or the East Coast, and they have a lot of money. They buy things at prices that make it really hard for the local folks to compete and to get housing.”
Not doing this planning process, he said, would be a “mistake” in the long run though.
“This process works best when people are engaged, and they tell us honestly that they’d like to see the following changes or not see another set of changes. What matters most to them is what we want to hear,” Elliott said.
Grand Junction leaders hope to hear from all residents, particularly those who might have been left out of previous efforts. Engaging the Spanish-speaking populace is a priority.
“In most of Colorado, the Spanish-speaking community is a large part of the population and one that is often not adequately engaged in either the planning process or writing zoning rules, so we talked to the city of Grand Junction and they asked us to make a particular effort to translate key materials into Spanish and have translators available at key events so we could try to do a better job at engaging the Spanish speaking community,” Elliott said.
Input also can be provided via an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/28DXS36 and is available in both English and Spanish.