The Grand Junction City Council voted 5-2 to approve a subordination agreement for the Bonsai Design headquarters project in Las Colonias Business Park, which was required for the company to receive financing.
The agreement set the priorities for the land as required by the bank to close on the business loan, according to the city of Grand Junction. The council also approved escrow instructions, which directs how the incentive fund from the city gets disbursed. The measures are intended to help Bonsai Design, a zip line and adventure course company, continue long-delayed efforts to build a headquarters in Grand Junction.
Mayor Duke Wortmann and Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews both voted against approving the agreement.
Prior to the vote, the city heard from Bonsai co-owner Thaddeus Shrader, who spoke about the process his company has gone through over the last two years as it designed its project and sought funding. Shrader pointed to both the design process and issues relating to land title due to the property’s history, which had uranium tailings removed by the federal government as part of a remediation program, as sources of delays in construction.
“We were able to land on a way to work with both a title company and a bank to get our building funded finally with those (title) encumbrances in place,” Shrader said. “It has taken a lot longer than we thought. I would love to have had this wrapped up a year or two years ago with the building up and then on to building the zip line right away. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”
City Attorney John Shaver said the land title issues had only recently become a problem in the loan process and that growth in the scope of the project, along with design changes, had caused much of the delay.
“From my perspective, and I think the city’s perspective, the land title issues are a relatively new concern that has only come up recently,” Shaver said. “There were other delays because of design issues, architectural issues, things like that.”
Shrader said his project had grown from what was originally a building that would have been valued at $2 million to a large building valued at around $4 million, which would include space to rent to other businesses seeking space at Las Colonias Business Park.
“What we started to see very early in the game was small companies that were still small enough to move really have a hard time finding enough money to build brand new buildings,” Shrader said. “So what we, right away from the very first, decided to do was build a building large enough to invite those small companies into as a bit of a landing pad.”
Wortmann said he felt that the city had responded quickly to Bonsai when it found the covenants within the land title for the property were causing issues. He said the delay in the project was not the fault of the council or city staff, but rather in changes to the project.
“When we were asked for proof and to solve that issue with the (title) covenants that happened in 10 days,” Wortmann said. “So, for an accuracy standpoint in the newspaper and for public transparency sake, when we were asked to do something we did it. That was not up to us two years ago to get that document. If it would have been two years ago we would have taken 10 days to get the document.”
Shrader said the city has been a responsive partner throughout the process and thanked them for their work on his company’s behalf. He also apologized if anything he had said previously put the city in a “bad light.”
With the subordination approved, which Shrader said the bank required in order to bundle the building with the 1-acre building site together for the purposes of the loan, the company said it plans to close on the loan today.
“We’re, carefully, very excited,” Shrader said. “We came right up to the finish line a couple other times with a couple other lending institutions. These guys have stuck with us right through the process and figured out a way to help a business our size tackle a project of this magnitude.”
ZIP LINE
Several City Council members, as well as a member of the public, questioned why Bonsai Design had not completed a zip line in Las Colonias Park, which was a part of its original agreement.
In the agreement, Shaver said Bonsai had been required to construct a zip line from the Orchard Mesa side of the Colorado River across to Las Colonias park. The zip line, which would be designed and constructed by Bonsai as a public amenity was, per the agreement, supposed to already be complete, Shaver said.
“The nature of the agreement, specifically relative to the zip line, required construction by two years from the date of the agreement, which was the end of March this year,” Shaver said. “Based on the fact that we don’t have construction or design of the zip line, technically we are out of contract.”
Shrader said he had been under the incorrect belief that he had time to construct the zip line after having the Bonsai building project under way. However, he said he was committed to constructing the attraction by summer of 2021.
“I have to admit I made a mistake in my understanding of what my timeline looked like,” Shrader said. “I was so excited to get this deal done. I thought I had a year from the completion of the building to start worrying about the zip line.”
Council member Chuck McDaniel said the zip line, which would be worth around $600,000, is an important piece of the project and a benefit to the city. He said he wanted to see some sort of agreement that would give the council confidence it would be built.
“I think in our conferring the council wants to make sure that zip line gets built and you’ve certainly said that much,” McDaniel said. “We’d like to have some sort of undertaking with some sort of security that will allow us to have more confidence in the zip line.”
Shaver said he has suggested to the Bonsai attorney that they amend the city and Bonsai’s cooperative agreement in a way that would specifically address concerns over the zip line. That amendment has not yet been agreed to.