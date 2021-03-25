A new open space park has opened in Grand Junction, allowing visitors to walk nature trails and observe the area’s wildlife.
The park, called Kindred Reserve, is the city’s first open space park and is located next to the Tiara Rado Golf Course driving range. Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the development of the park was in response to the increased usage of parks and trails during the COVID-19 pandemic and to add amenities the public said were needed in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan.
“In light of that response from our PROS Master Plan, as well as the tremendous increase in utilization of park facilities during the pandemic, we wanted to try to come up with ideas on how to meet that heightened demand,” Sherbenou said. “This was one of the solutions we brought forward.”
The cost to develop the 1.75 miles of soft-surface trails in the park, as well as install signage and fencing was around $50,000, not including staff time, Sherbenou said. That work was completed by Parks and Recreation staff. Sherbenou credited City Forester and Open Space Supervisor Rob Davis, Parks Superintendent Randy Coleman and Urban Forestry Arborist Cody Wright for their work on the project.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on the bench and this project really demonstrates that,” Sherbenou said. “We had a lot of the trail construction be completed by in-house staff. We also had things like the signature open space fencing designed and constructed and installed all by our staff, as well as the signage on site.”
In order to install the fencing, Sherbenou said the city purchased a milling machine to allow them to reuse natural wood that was removed from within the parks system to construct the fencing.
“The fence that’s out there at Kindred Reserve actually came from elsewhere from within the system, whether it’s public street trees or trees within parks,” Sherbenou said.
As the first open space park in the city’s parks system, Sherbenou said it has a much different feel compared to the city’s other parks. The city’s current parks include a lot of amenities like fields, courts, lawns and playgrounds. The intent in developing Kindred Reserve was to give the public access, but to preserve the natural environment as habitat for wildlife.
Kindred Reserve will not be the last open space park the city adds to its system, Sherbenou said. Going forward he said they hope they can find other areas to preserve as open space for park users.