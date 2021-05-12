The city of Grand Junction is in discussions with Mesa County and School District 51 to extend funding for the operations of Orchard Mesa Pool through 2022.
Over the course of several meetings in the winter of 2020 the three partners agreed to continue funding the pool through 2021, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. That agreement has the city and county splitting the cost for operations and District 51 paying for utilities.
“We are looking at seven months from now, or six months and 20 days, where the current funding arrangement would run out,” Sherbenou said. “That’s why we felt it would be good to look at extending it for another year.”
The potential extension would allow for more time to come to a long-term solution for the facility. The pool, built in 1983, is in need of significant capital investment. A 2018 feasibility study found a need for $2.4 million in repairs to the pool.
The pool is owned by School District 51 and managed by the city of Grand Junction. After construction was completed on the new Orchard Mesa Middle School, D51 officials said they wanted to either demolish the building or transfer it to a different owner. However, neither the city nor county at the time said they wanted to take on the responsibility alone.
Since the agreement to fund the pool through 2021 was made, there have been discussions at the staff level, but there have not been further joint meetings between City Council, County Commissioners and School District 51 Board of Directors, Sherbenou said.
“We have had individual discussions with school district staff and individual discussions with county staff, but there haven’t been meetings such as what happened last year before the pandemic,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said it was unlikely they could find grant funding for the project since there is not much available for deferred maintenance. He did say new revenue from sales tax on marijuana could potentially be used, but that that money will not be available this year as the City Council is in the process of developing the regulations for the new industry.
“The longer term plan on expenditures on that longer term funding source is yet to be determined,” Sherbenou said. “We’ve got a new City Council and they’re certainly going to have a say on what projects are going to come forward as the priorities for that new funding source.”
LINCOLN PARK POOL
Outdoor swimming will resume in Grand Junction in a matter of weeks with the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool opening to the public over the Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.
Prior to the full reopening, Sherbenou said there will be some special events with area schools. Last year the pool did not reopen until July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have plans to open up Lincoln Park Pool in about a week starting with some pool parties with schools moving toward concluding for the school year,” Sherbenou said. “So it’s kind of hard to believe it’s almost summer. It seems like it’s snuck up on the community a little bit.”