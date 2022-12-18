The city of Grand Junction is planning several projects in the near future that may be of interest to those who frequent the 24 Road corridor.
Public Works Director Trent Prall said congestion near 24 Road and Mesa Mall is something the city is trying to address before it becomes a real problem.
That area, especially the western side of 24 Road, is a target for new development in the city. If all the traffic from the new development is funneled into nearby Patterson Road, intersections could start failing, Prall said.
To keep traffic moving near Mesa Mall, the city has three upcoming projects to give the area better traffic infrastructure.
First, a project adding a roundabout at 24 Road and G Road and widening 24 Road to five lanes instead of three is in the works, with City Council scheduled to vote on a contract next Wednesday.
G Road is also scheduled to be widened and improved.
That project is part of “The Loop,” a 25-year effort to add a ring road around Grand Junction similar to C-470 in Denver, but to scale for the size of the community, according to Prall.
The Loop includes 24 Road, Interstate 70, 29 Road and Riverside Parkway.
“The loop is intended to move people around our community very efficiently,” Prall said.
The city is also working with Mesa County, as well as state and federal agencies, on making the 29 Road interchange with I-70 a reality.
The city has partnered with the county on an environmental assessment, which began in 2021 and is to be completed in 2023, costing $2.4 million between both governments.
Another nearby project is the F½ Road Parkway, which once completed will stretch from I-70 Business Loop across F½ Road and down 25 Road back to the Business Loop.
Some parts will be constructed by the city of Grand Junction, and others by developers working on the area.
The first part of the project, which the city of Grand Junction is funding, is constructing the parkway from 24 Road to 24½ Road. That portion is budgeted to cost $9 million, and construction is expected to begin next summer, Prall said.
The next section, from 24½ Road to 25 Road and down to Riverside Parkway, is budgeted for $7.3 million and planned for the 2024 budget.
A third project in the area includes improvements to the 24 Road and Riverside Parkway interchange, as well as connecting a bike path from Riverside Parkway up 24 Road to Canyon View Park.
There is a notable lack of infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians to get to Mesa Mall and Canyon View Park, Prall said, which this project should help with.
Part of the bike path project, connecting the Market Street shopping area to Canyon View Park, is out to bid, Prall said.
The city has budgeted $240,000 for that project in 2023, with $5.3 million planned for 2024.
“We just have a lot of growth happening in the valley, and we’re committed to trying to maintain that quality of life by making it easier for people to get around,” Prall said.