Loop

City of Grand Junction

This rendering of the Grand Junction Loop shows an infrastructure plan made up of 24 Road, Interstate 70, 29 road and Riverside Parkway.

The city of Grand Junction is planning several projects in the near future that may be of interest to those who frequent the 24 Road corridor.

Public Works Director Trent Prall said congestion near 24 Road and Mesa Mall is something the city is trying to address before it becomes a real problem.