The city of Grand Junction is planning to reduce its operational budget expenditures by around $7 million in 2020 in response to lower tax revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city acted early by not filling vacant positions and working to identify other cost saving measures starting in March before most business restrictions were in place. The city is working under the estimation that it could see a 25% reduction in tax revenue, primarily sales and use tax, which amounts to around $16 million.
“When people are staying home, they aren’t consuming and therefore our revenue is down,” Caton said. “We are collecting right now March (sales tax). So we’ll know more here over about the next week.”
The 25% loss is an estimate, Caton said, based on what the city saw in the last recession and is in line with what other Colorado communities have said they are expecting to see. However, the city will get a clearer picture of the extent of the damage in late May after April’s tax revenue is collected.
“We’ve used a number upwards of potentially $16 million revenue loss,” Caton said. “We’ll know more over the next 45 days as that picture becomes clearer. Then we can really start to trend it from there for the remaining part of the fiscal year.”
While the revenue losses are unclear, Caton said the city is cutting expenses. The $7 million in expense reduction the city has identified would not result in a reduction of services to the community, he said.
“We’ve had the departments look within their budgets to find savings — significant savings,” Caton said. “All of these savings are with the number one goal of not reducing services to the community.”
Labor makes up a large portion of the city’s expenses and so around $3 million in savings will come from the city not filling new positions or replacing ones left vacant from attrition. It has also hired fewer seasonal employees, especially in the Parks and Recreation Department and instead redeployed staff within the department.
“We have not had any furloughs or any layoffs and have focused on redeploying our staff and then not filling positions,” Caton said. “We’re looking at those on a case-by-case basis.”
In order to maintain services to the community, though, there does need to be staff to deliver it, Caton said. So the city is identifying other areas to save on. One large area is in what is called internal services charges for things like computer replacement and fleet replacement. Cutting on those expenditures will save around $2 million, Caton said.
Caton said the city also identified expenditures on training that could be cut. One example of a service that will continue to be delivered, but could change slightly to save money, is the city’s annual calendar.
“We’ll still do the calendar, but is it a little bit smaller? Do we look at the quality of the paper? Things of that nature, but we’re still delivering to the community what they are accustomed to,” Caton said.
In addition to the $7 million in savings in the operating budget, Caton said the city also identified around $3 million in expenditures that could be deferred to 2021. That would bring the total reduction in expenses for 2020 to $10 million, which would mean less money would be needed from the general fund balance.
If the reduction in revenue is as high as the city is basing its estimates on, that would require some additional money be used from the fund balance, which currently is around $29 million, Caton said. Reducing that balance by $6-9 million would still leave the city with a healthy amount left over, Caton said.
“The idea of that general fund reserve, they call it a rainy day account, we feel it very appropriate to utilize some portion of that,” Caton said. “It will ultimately be what I would consider a small portion of the overall $29 million.”
Outside of the operating budget, Caton said the city is also reducing its capital expenditures by around $6 million — from $14.3 million to $8.3 million. Improvements to the Lincoln Park Pool, Suplizio Field stands and the police shooting range are among the projects delayed, Caton said. However, he noted that there will still be projects moving forward, especially around road maintenance.
Overall Caton said the city will continue to evaluate its plans as more information becomes available about the revenue reduction during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The reductions are significant, but we feel confident that we can continue to deliver the high level of service that community members expect and have become accustomed to while still managing our expenses,” Caton said.