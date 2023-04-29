With the height of paving season fast approaching, the city of Grand Junction has several large road projects in the works this spring and summer.
One project that is already underway, and has been for awhile, is the city’s 24 and G roads widening project, which includes putting in a roundabout at the intersection of the two roads.
A temporary roundabout with one outside lane was installed in mid-March, and Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the traffic pattern of that temporary roundabout will be switched soon to work on the outside lane.
Crews are also working on widening 24 Road to five lanes. The project will also include sidewalks, lighting and a multi-use trail from Canyon View Park south to the shopping complex at 24 and Patterson roads, which is under construction.
Prall said the project could be completed in October.
“They’re cruising right along on that project,” Prall said.
United Companies is the contractor on the 24 and G roads project, as well as many of the other road projects around the Grand Valley.
United Companies General Manager Kyle Alpha described the supply chain and labor environment as “tight,” but declined to go into further detail about those issues or United Companies’ projects in 2023.
Another project the city is working on this year is the first part of the F½ Parkway, which will start at the Interstate 70 Business Loop and curve around to the intersection of 24 and F½ roads north of the City Market, and down to the intersection of 25 and Patterson roads.
“That’ll be coming out here later this summer,” Prall said.
The portion of the project that will go from 24 to 24½ roads is scheduled for 2023, with the project scheduled for full completion in 2025.
Prall said the F½ Parkway project will also include a roundabout at the intersection of 24 and F½ roads.
The city of Grand Junction has budgeted a total of $11.55 million for the F½ Parkway in 2023.
Downtown, the city is gearing up to start construction on a project aimed at reducing traffic speeds and making bike travel safer on Fourth and Fifth streets between North and Ute avenues.
The one-way configuration on Fourth and Fifth streets will stay the same, but the project will add pop-up elements such as vertical striping and landscape boxes designed to slow traffic, as well as bike lanes that are buffered by parking.
“Fifth Street is a much wider street than it needs to be, and we’re trying to repurpose that,” Prall said.
Construction on that project, which is scheduled to start in June, is budgeted for $700,000 in 2023, with $3.35 million planned for 2024-2027.
Other roads projects in Grand Junction are a project upgrading D½ Road from 29¼ and 30 roads, and B½ Road from 29 to 29¾ roads.
Both of those projects are part of Safe Routes To School, Prall said, and will help with access to Pear Park Elementary School, and Lincoln/Orchard Mesa Elementary School, respectively. Both of those projects are bond-funded and budgeted for $2.9 million each.
In addition, the city is installing a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Palmer Street in Orchard Mesa, just west of the new Taco Bell.
That light will improve access to Dos Rios Elementary School, Prall said. The city has budgeted $461,500 for that project in 2023.
The city also has a major focus on maintenance projects right now, Prall said.
“If we can’t maintain what we’ve got, we shouldn’t be building anything new,” he said.
Those projects include chip sealing an area bordered by G Road, the I-70 Business Loop, 25 Road and 27 Road. Chip sealing replaces the top of the road surface and seals it against moisture. That also includes overlay projects replacing the road surface on Patterson Road from 30 Road east to the I-70 Business Loop. The city is paying for about 40 percent of that project, Prall said.
The city has budgeted $3,525,000 for chip sealing, crack filling and contract street maintenance.