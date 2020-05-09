The city of Grand Junction will begin to reopen City Hall for limited in-person services and will allow public attendance at City Council and Planning Commission meetings starting May 18 after it closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
City Manager Greg Caton said City Hall will open on an appointment-only basis and will be implementing procedures and building improvements to ensure the health of visitors and employees.
“We’ve been monitoring and working closely with the health department as the state moves to safer-at-home, particularly with the county measures,” Caton said. “We wanted to gradually reopen and be consistent with our community.”
Like many other facilities that are beginning to reopen, City Hall will be asking visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing, Caton said.
He said the in-person services will likely be helpful for some businesses and people in the construction industry.
However, he said the community should continue to access city services remotely as much as possible.
“We do encourage community members to continue to utilize the online and phone (services),” Caton said. “We’ve been working here the whole time. While we’ve been closed for (in-person) business, we have not been closed for service.”
For public meetings, Caton said seating will be limited to ensure there is enough space between members of the public, but people from the same household will be allowed to sit together.
He said the city will have auxiliary spaces set up with monitors if more members of the public wish to attend a meeting than can fit in the meeting room based on the new seating limitations.
Public comment will be allowed.
The reopening efforts are taking place as the city enters a new phase of its COVID-19 response. The city declared a state of emergency in mid-March, which expired May 6. It is deactivating its Incident Command System, which is intended for emergent events, according to a city news release, as it transitions into “long-term management of the pandemic.” Despite these changes, Caton said the city’s operations will be changed for the long term as the virus continues to be present in the state and community.
“The facilities and the way we operate within the facilities are going to be different,” Caton said. “Quite frankly, I think they are going to be different for the foreseeable future. What we would ask is community members be sensitive to their health, other patrons around them and our employees.”
City Council will be holding a work session on Monday, May 18, and a regular meeting Wednesday, May 20. The Planning Commission will hold its first meeting with public attendance on May 26.
Previously scheduled Municipal Court cases will be heard on Tuesdays and Thursdays.