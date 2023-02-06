For folks who like to pay less and get more, the city of Grand Junction is rolling out a new trash and recycling program it is hopeful will get plenty of buy-in.
Beginning in March, it will begin phasing in a dual-stream recycling program to go with its trash pickup. And then in April, it will start collecting yard waste, such as glass clippings or leaves, at no additional charge.
The new program will start in a designated downtown neighborhood in March and expand from there to other areas of the city.
“This program incentivizes less waste,” said Jay Valentine, general services director for the city.
For example, someone who currently pays $18.75 a month and hauls a 96-gallon trash bin to the curb each week can sign up to go smaller with a 64-gallon trash bin, receive two recycling bins — one bin for plastic and metal cans, the other bin for paper and cardboard related products — and a seasonal yard waste bin that will all be picked up by the city for $15.75 a month. There is no cost for the new bins.
Or they can keep that 96-gallon trash bin, choose to recycle or not, and pay $25 a month, Valentine said.
The program also will start offering a trash bin that is even smaller, a 48-gallon bin for $11.50 a month.
“Really the reason the city is doing this is to increase the number of homes that have recycling options,” he said, noting that as more people recycle, the larger trash bins likely will be needed less.
And there’s the capacity of the Mesa County Landfill to consider. It is currently estimated that the landfill will reach capacity about 2048 unless ways are found to extend its life, according to online Mesa County statistics for the landfill.
The city estimates that its new program could divert about 52,000 pounds of waste from the landfill monthly.
“The more materials we can collect to be diverted, that’s going to help,” Valentine said. “And materials that are of value should be diverted from the landfill anyway.”
Metal, paper products and certain plastics have value that can be realized, and they won’t end up in the trash elsewhere, he said.
“We know where it goes from collection to end user. … We know what they are doing with it,” he said. “We do take a conscious approach to that.”
Although the new dual-stream recycling approach won’t include glass, it will still be accepted at the city recycling center, 333 West Ave.
Unfortunately, glass breakage is the top contaminate in recycling, Valentine said.
In the current curbside recycling program, glass is picked up by hand and kept separate from other recycling. It’s also stored and processed at a separate location to avoid contamination, he said.
With the new program, the city will use automated refuse trucks outfitted to carry trash and recycling separately. It was decided not to include glass in the pickup service because of contamination risk, he said.
While residents wanting to recycle glass will need to go to some extra effort, they no longer will need to send their seasonal yard waste to the dump from April through October.
Instead, it will collected by the city separately and at not additional charge, and it will go to the landfill’s composting facilities.
With the potential to offer more services at less cost to customers, Valentine was hopeful many residents will choose to participate.
“I think the perception of recycling is really changing from just those conscientious-type folks to more and more people,” Valentine said. “It’s becoming not a choice. We kind of have to do it — that is becoming more of the line of thinking.”