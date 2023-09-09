Models mingle Thursday before walking in the Colorado West Pride fashion show at the Colorado Mesa University Plaza as part of 2023 PrideFest festivities. The festivities continue today with the Pride in the Park, from noon to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park and the Rainbow Party at Mesa Theater. Pride in the Park is a free event and tickets for the Rainbow party are $20 at the door.
Grey Quintana, 18, right, has his rainbow-colored bandanna tied by his mother, Jenny, before walking in the Colorado West Pride fashion show on Thursday at the CMU Plaza as part of 2023 PrideFest festivities.
Mariah Rodriguez, left, 19, shows Hazel Zeyrek, 3, how to wave a rainbow-colored fan before walking in the Colorado West Pride fashion show at the CMU Plaza as part of 2023 PrideFest festivities on Sep. 7, 2023.
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
The 11th annual Grand Junction Pride Fest is underway, kicked off by the City of Grand Junction’s presentation of a Pride Fest proclamation to Colorado West Pride at City Hall on Wednesday evening.
Colorado West Pride President Jared Prachnow said the proclamation is especially appreciated in a time when anti-LGBTQ+ bills are being introduced and passed in other parts of the country at an increased rate. In a press release, Prachnow cited “more than 540 anit-LGBTQIA+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures and 45 anti-LGBTQIA+ laws have been passed in other states.”