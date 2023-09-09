The 11th annual Grand Junction Pride Fest is underway, kicked off by the City of Grand Junction’s presentation of a Pride Fest proclamation to Colorado West Pride at City Hall on Wednesday evening.

Colorado West Pride President Jared Prachnow said the proclamation is especially appreciated in a time when anti-LGBTQ+ bills are being introduced and passed in other parts of the country at an increased rate. In a press release, Prachnow cited “more than 540 anit-LGBTQIA+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures and 45 anti-LGBTQIA+ laws have been passed in other states.”

