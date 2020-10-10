The city of Grand Junction hopes to secure a Great Outdoors Colorado grant to further expand its recreation options in the Dos Rios development.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Grand Junction City Council approved a resolution to seek a $416,383 Resilient Communities grant that would help fund an expansion to the Dos Rios bicycle playground and add a splash pad to the area.
“The city of Grand Junction will be pursuing a GOCO grant to improve, enhance and expand the new Dos Rios Park,” City Manager Greg Caton said in a statement. “Our parks and natural assets such as the river have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a dramatic increase in use.”
GOCO’s Resilient Communities Program allocated $15 million in grant funding to advance outdoor recreation, stewardship and land protection projects in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The splash pad concept is around 4,000 square feet and would be designed to resemble the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers — the namesake of Dos Rios. Landscaping around the pad would evoke the Bookcliffs, Grand Mesa and Colorado National Monument.
The other aspect of the project would construct a second phase of the Dos Rios bike playground, adding additional capacity to the new park amenity.
“Receiving this grant would allow the city to construct a splash pad to reduce the burden on the nearby River Park at Las Colonias, as well as construct the second phase of the bike playground,” Caton said.
“Dos Rios Park is a central feature in the broader development, and the addition of a splash pad would enhance the attractiveness of the entire development.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a resolution supporting ballot measure 2A. That measure would remove the revenue cap imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. It would not increase taxes, but would allow the city to spend tax revenue above the cap on operations.
Councilmember Anna Stout voted against the resolution as she said she preferred a question with a sunset provision.
The City Council voted in favor of a resolution approving a $7 million loan contract with the Colorado Water Conservation Board to replace a portion of the Purdy Mesa flowline.
It conveys water from the Juniata Reservoir to the water treatment plant. The city has been replacing portions of this line with new PVC pipe. This project will replace the remaining 6.5 miles of the line.