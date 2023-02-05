Grand Junction City Council this week put a moratorium on skilled gaming businesses in the city. The moratorium only applies to new skilled gaming businesses, which means current operations, like Raptors LLC, 326 Main St., will still remain open.
The moratorium prohibits the establishment of new skilled gaming businesses in the city, as well as the movement of current businesses to new locations within the city, but allows existing businesses to continue operating in their current locations.
Governments around Mesa County have been grappling with how to deal with skilled gaming businesses, which both the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department have said are associated with increased criminal activity in recent months.
Business owners have contended not all skilled gaming businesses attract criminal activity.
Sometimes referred to as “gray casinos,” skilled gaming businesses have different types of games similar to slot machines or arcade games, but, according to business owners, rely on skill and a money payout.
“This is an interesting area because of the fact that there is a very fine line between gambling that is legal and gambling that is illegal,” City Attorney John Shaver said.
Shaver said the moratorium could last for up to one year, and is being put in place so the city to figure out how best to manage skilled gaming business in terms of zoning and other concerns.
“There are certainly some of them that are well-run, but many of them are not, and by virtue of those that are not, there are impacts on neighbors, there are other ancillary crimes that are associated with the patrons of the businesses,” Shaver said. “So during the proposed moratorium, we will try to get a handle on what that may look like into the future.”
Troy Romero, who owns Raptors LLC, a skilled gaming business on Main Street, asked what happens if a lease is ended or a business is forced to move for reasons outside its control.
“What happens if I wanted to buy a building and move my establishment somewhere?” Romero said. “What happens then? Because to me, I run a really good business. And I have a lot of blue-collar workers coming to my spot. I wouldn’t be on Main Street if I was creating hell.”
Shaver noted the moratorium could be ended before one year, and staff will work to bring a solution forward as soon as possible. He also said there are processes the city could use to allow a business to allow a business to move despite the moratorium.
“We need to really understand how many businesses there are, and what the impacts may be that are associated with the clientele at those businesses,” Shaver said.
The vote was unanimous, minus Abe Herman, who was absent.