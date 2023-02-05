121422 Raptor's gaming 2.jpg
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction City Council this week put a moratorium on skilled gaming businesses in the city. The moratorium only applies to new skilled gaming businesses, which means current operations, like Raptors LLC, 326 Main St., will still remain open.

 Scott Crabtree

Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to put a moratorium on skilled gaming businesses in the city.

The moratorium prohibits the establishment of new skilled gaming businesses in the city, as well as the movement of current businesses to new locations within the city, but allows existing businesses to continue operating in their current locations.

Tags