The city of Grand Junction has released a new interactive mapping tool that will make it easier for residents to find information about community development projects.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen said the new system, which can be accessed at https://arcg.is/014XbL, will give residents access to a wide range of information about projects under review, as well as historical development information.
“We continue to find ways to get information out to our public that is easy to use and interact with,” Allen said. “Historically, the information or applications that come through my office have not been easy to access. So what this mapping tool really does is give people the ability to not just see what’s happening next to them or on that sign that they drove by, but see more broadly across the city.”
The map is connected to the city’s permitting software and allows residents to find basic information like the project status and when the city received an application. However, it will also include application documents and more technical information. Allen said this will save staff time by giving residents the option of accessing that information without staff assistance.
“Someone could just look at cursory information on the site such as who’s the applicant, to where it’s at in the process, to looking at very specific traffic studies or geotechnical information,” Allen said. “Everything that we have on a project is always available to the public, but this just makes it a couple clicks away now.”
This project was something Allen said she wanted to see happen since she started with the city.
She said it will increase transparency and access to information remotely, which is important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“People can look at this information at their convenience,” Allen said. “I think they get a broader perspective, frankly, of the types of projects the city is managing throughout the area in a very comprehensive fashion.”
In addition to residents curious about projects proposed in their area, Allen said the new map tool will be useful to the development community as well. She said while residents likely will be more interested in projects under review, people in the industry will find the historical information useful.
“For a lot of our development community, engineers or other kind of site planners, this is a really excellent resource. too, where they are able to look at historic projects and be able to also access the information and documentation regarding those,” Allen said.
The Interactive Mapping Tool is one of several mapping services provided to residents by the City’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Division. You can find more GIS maps at www.gjcity.org/Maps.