The city of Grand Junction’s public works and parks and recreation departments occasionally have to reckon with an unusual problem jeopardizing infrastructure: beavers.
Since 2016, the city has generally spent about $650 per year on beaver mitigation, relocating on average three to four beavers per year, according to Senior Assistant to the City Manager Greg Le- Blanc.
The city did not do any beaver mitigation in 2018 or 2020, LeBlanc said.
Parks and recreation traps and relocates beavers when they pop up in areas such as Canyon View Park in order to avoid damage to trees, LeBlanc said.
Chicken wire wrapped around trees in parks is an effective deterrent, he said.
However, in more natural areas of the city, beavers are generally left alone unless they threaten public infrastructure.
Another popular area for beavers is Indian Wash north of Patterson Road and 29 Road, according to LeBlanc.
“We’ve relocated a whole lot out of there,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said. “We have a gentleman who traps them and relocates them outside the valley.”
The city also traps and removes prairie dogs in that area.
The city has beavers trapped and removed when it seems like they’re doing damage to significant trees or creating dams that could damage infrastructure, LeBlanc said.
For prairie dogs, the critters are trapped and removed when it seemslike they could undermine the integrity of stormwater detention dams, LeBlanc said.
According to LeBlanc, the city hasn’t received any reports of beaver activity in the area south of the Broadway River Bridge, and has never trapped a beaver on the Colorado River.
However, some residents have reported seeing what appear to be beaver-chewed trees in the area just south of the Broadway River Bridge between South Broadway and Rosevale Road.
“They definitely can be problematic for our infrastructure, so it’s important that we limit the amount of damage they create,” Prall said.