The city of Grand Junction has removed a number of prominent, but dead, ash trees from Seventh Street.
The tree removal is part of the city’s plan to deal with drought pressure and insect damage that is affecting the city’s trees, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“We have pretty significant challenges right now because of the exceptional drought that we’re in, as well as tremendous and increasing pressure from insects,” Sherbenou said. “The trees that are the most in danger are the ash trees within the inventory.”
The city has a plan to address these challenges in a comprehensive way, Sherbenou said.
That includes spraying and treating ash trees to keep them from becoming infested with insects, but it also includes removing dead trees. Dead trees can be a home for insects and lead to them spreading further.
“The last piece is the most visible to folks and that’s removal,” Sherbenou said. “When trees, particularly ash trees, go beyond the place of being able to treat, they need to be removed.”
Of those dead trees, around 15 to 20 were on north Seventh Street and were removed by city forestry crews this week. They have also been removing trees on Grand Avenue.
Some areas will be replanted with new trees, but Sherbenou said they are only replanting in areas where the new trees will survive.
“We are replanting trees in any places they are going to be successful,” Sherbenou said. “Part of that does require irrigation systems. There are some areas on north Seventh and Grand that do have irrigation systems that will ensure the survival of newly planted trees and there are also other areas where there are not irrigation systems.”
While it’s difficult to see large trees removed from city streets, Sherbenou said ultimately it will lead to a healthier population of urban trees.
“We’re very much committed to the health of the urban tree canopy and maximizing it as much as we can,” Sherbenou said. “We appreciate citizen concern and investment in the tree canopy. It adds tremendous value to our community and we appreciate all the support.”