After making the decision to close restroom facilities at city parks, the city of Grand Junction reopened a number of facilities on Sunday.
The city also said in a news release that city parks and recreation crews increase the frequency of cleaning as well as the intensity of the cleaning of the restrooms to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Restroom facilities that reopened on Sunday include: Canyon View Park, Eagle Rim Park, Las Colonias Park, Lincoln Park, Sherwood Park, 5th Street Restrooms, Duck Pond Park, Rocket Park, West Lake Park and Whitman Park
Restrooms that have been closed for the winter will remain closed.
POWDERHORN CLOSES FOR SEASON
As was reported gjsentinel.com on Sunday, Powderhorn Mountain Resort has suspended its winter operations for the rst of the year.
The decision by resort officials followed the executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis that all Colorado downhill ski and snowboard resorts closed for one week to slow the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The resort issued a statement Saturday evening stating the closure is effective Sunday.
“This is an extraordinary set of circumstances, and while we regret not being able to finish the season as planned, we are committed to being part of the solution to the coronavirus crisis,” the statement read. “The most important thing we can say is ‘thank you’ to the each and every one of our Powderhorn Mountain Resort supporters of which there are thousands. We are enormously grateful for these relationships and look forward to a celebratory reopening.”
Vail Resorts also made the decision to close its 34 locations in Colorado and out-of-state resorts for the remainder of the winter season after the executive order was issued.
MESA COUNTY LIBRARIES CLOSE
All Mesa County Libraries locations closed on Sunday and will remain closed until at least until April 6 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
This follows a string of library closures across the state.
In a news release, library officials cited the presumptive positive case announced in Mesa County as a reason for closure.
People with materials checked out from county libraries are encouraged to keep them until the library reopens. Mesa County Libraries are fine-free. WiFi will be available with signals accessible from outside the buildings. Electronic materials, such as ebooks, are still available for download online.
GRAND VALLEY POWER OFFICES CLOSE
Grand Valley Power will close its office location to the public startingtody with the plan to reopen for normal business operations on Monday, March 30.
“As always we are committed to the safety and well-being of our workforce and the general public,” stated Grand Valley Power Chief Executive Officer, Tom Walch. “As the electric supplier for over 18,000 households and businesses in Mesa County, we understand that we provide a critical service to the families and the communities we serve. GVP is preparing for all possible scenarios to ensure we have the right plans in place to protect the health and safety of our workforce and to seamlessly provide electric service to our members without interruption.”
Grand Valley Power will continue to work remotely and provide customer service on all accounts. Crews will remain on hand to perform critical system maintenance and respond to power interruptions, a news release said.
Grand Valley Power’s SmartHub app and web portal (gvp.org/SmartHub) for self-service 24/7 account access is available for consumers to make payments, view transactions, check their bill and report any service issues.
Drop box locations will still be maintained and monitored during this time. GVP customers can also make payments by the phone at 970-242-0040. Consumers who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, and are in need of special assistance, are encouraged to call 970-242-0040.
Updates will be available at gvp.org/Coronavirus or follow its Facebook and Twitter pages.