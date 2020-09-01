In an ongoing effort to remove lead pipes from the city of Grand Junction’s water distribution system, the Utilities Department will replace eight service lines on Seventh Street between Grand Avenue and Hill Avenue.
Traffic lanes are expected to close on the north or south sides of the street throughout the week and there will be some short delays for drivers. The work is expected to be completed on Friday.
“Currently we don’t have a water quality issue with lead,” Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said. “We collect samples throughout the distribution system regularly to test for lead and it’s below all of the EPA action levels. So it’s not a concern now, but we do realize that over time lead can dissolve into the water and become an issue. So what we really want to do is get rid of all the sources of lead in the distribution system.”
City crews have been testing areas near its water meters to inspect the service lines for lead. Kim said the city will dig “potholes” near the meter to visually inspect the line. It is difficult to estimate the number of lead service lines still in the system, Kim said, but it could be between 100 and 200.
Lead lines are typically found with older homes. Around 130 lines have been checked by the city this year. It is focused on the area between First Street and 15th Street and from South Avenue to North Avenue, where many of the city’s oldest homes are located, Kim said.
The service line from the meter to the water main that runs under the street is maintained by the city and it is responsible for replacing that portion of the line. The line from the meter to the home is the homeowner’s responsibility. If the city discovers lead pipes on the homeowner’s side, it sends a letter to notify the homeowner and explains the replacement process.
For low-income homeowners, there is money available for water line replacement through the Community Development Block Grant program. For those who don’t qualify, the city can coordinate replacing the lines with the timing of the city’s work to help reduce costs.
The city tests water quality from a sample of homes within the city’s distribution area for lead levels.
Those tests have shown results below EPA health-based action levels. The city does provide free assessment and water testing to its customers if they are concerned about their water.