A local organization concerned with issues involving the unhoused community raised concerns earlier this week that the city of Grand Junction had canceled a meeting because it didn’t want homeless people there.
The meeting, which had been scheduled for Jan. 30, was to be the third in a series of meetings with business owners surrounding Whitman Park in the downtown area.
A press release from Housing First! No More Deaths! stated the group’s members were under the impression the meeting had been canceled because of they wanted to keep homeless people away.
The minutes from an internal city meeting regarding homelessness show Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith asked if the city should cancel the meeting, because he couldn’t imagine a productive meeting with this group of people.
The minutes also show city staff had concerns with people from different backgrounds, including but not limited to the homeless, inviting themselves to the meeting.
City of Grand Junction spokesperson Sara Spaulding said Friday the meeting was not canceled because the city feared homeless people would attend, but because the city had concerns with the size of the crowd that planned to attend compared to the type of meeting the city had planned, which Spaulding said was a small roundtable.
“The meeting was canceled because we expected a crowd,” Spaulding said.
Spaulding said city staffers have put up signs with contact information in the area to invite anyone who planned on showing up to the canceled meeting to smaller meetings with the city’s housing director and housing specialist.
Some people who planned on attending the meeting have met with staff already, Spaulding said, including some of the organizers for Housing First! No More Deaths!
Spaulding also said those who would like to weigh in on the issue of homelessness have opportunities to do so.
“We think everyone deserves a voice, certainly in city government and quality of life in the city,” Spaulding said.
Jacob Richards, a representative of Housing First! reported having met with city staff following the cancellation.
“Housing First! No More Deaths! appreciates the City’s Housing Director and staff reaching out and listening, and we look forward to having unhoused voices at the table moving forward,” Richards said in an email.