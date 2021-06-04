The city of Grand Junction has denied allegations made by the Grand Junction Peace Officers’ Association that the city and three individuals mismanaged an employee retirement fund and misled its members about the existence of a trust.
The city filed a “defendants’ answer” in Mesa County District Court on May 28 in response to a class action complaint filed by the Officers’ Association. The defendants are Claudia Hazelhurst, former human resources director, Finance Director Jodi Welch and City Manager Greg Caton. In the filing, the city denied that it had mismanaged the funds or purposefully misled employees participating in its Employee Retiree Health Program.
The complaint stated that employees regularly contributed to the program and that they believed it was being “held in a third-party trust to pay health expenses after they retire.” The city admits in the filing that it did at times report the money was held in trust, but not a “legal Trust.”
“...between 2003 and 2009 the funds were reported as being held in a private purpose trust, which is not a legal Trust and was done pursuant to Governmental Accounting Standards Board guidance…” the filing reads.
Between 2008 and 2016 the city states that it reported how it was managing that account differently “as being held separately and apart,” but, again, not as a legal Trust.
In 2017, the Officers’ Association complaint states that an Actuarial Report stated that a qualified trust had been created. The city said in its answer that the financial information in the report is accurate, but that there was a “miscommunication” that was included in the report, which was later corrected.
MISLEADING STATEMENTS
There are several allegations in the complaint that stated the three defendants misled employees and others about the existence of a formal trust.
In the city’s response, it makes a distinction between funds held in trust and the creation of a “legal Trust.” It admits that it had discussed the creation of a legal Trust with the City Council, but that no formal Trust was formed.
“...Defendants admit that as the Program funds were held in trust, Ms. Hazelhurst, Ms. Romero (Welch) and Mr. Caton discussed and reported that such funds were held in trust. Defendants also admit that there were discussions regarding a Board appointed to manage the Program funds, but… a Trust was never created.”
While the city does say that it had discussed creating a formal Trust with City Council, it explicitly denied several accusations of inaccurate or false statements.
MANAGEMENT OF THE FUND
The complaint makes several accusations that funds were mismanaged or comingled in the general fund, which the city denied in its response.
The city’s response asserts that several of the allegations are vague and ambiguous, but deny that the money was ever comingled or mismanaged stating, “Program funds were always accounted for and kept apart.”
COUNCIL ACTION
At its Wednesday meeting, the City Council voted unanimously in support of a resolution to defend the three named defendants.
“The city has answered that lawsuit so that case is now at issue,” City Attorney John Shaver said. “With the adoption of this resolution the city will be standing with the three individuals that are named in the resolution — Claudia Hazelhurst, Greg Caton and Jodi Welch — with the defense of them because they were named individually and personally in the lawsuit.”
The resolution also forms a litigation committee comprised of Mayor Chuck McDaniel and Council Member Rick Taggart for the purposes of monitoring the status of the case and implementing the resolution.