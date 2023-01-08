FILE PHOTO - The Highline Canal near Horizon Drive is one of the sections of canal roads in the Active Transportation Corridor Master Plan. Grand Junction's Active Transportation Corridor Master Plan within the circulation plan is generating the most interest among residents, city planners said. It includes 25 miles of routes along ditch banks and canals.
Masai Rasheed jogs the Horizon Drive Channel Trail on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. The City of Grand Junction is looking to expand and connect active transportation corridor trails that span throughout the city.
Christopher Tomlinson
FILE PHOTO - Orchard Mesa Irrigation District manager Max Schmidt spearheaded a project to fence the district's canal east of Palisade to make it safe for hikers on the Palisade Rim Trail.
The city of Grand Junction is in conversations about putting bike and pedestrian trails along canals in the city, with a current effort in the preliminary stages that could serve as a pilot project for the trail network effort.
That project, the Ranchman’s Ditch Trail, would create a section of trail running alongside a covered section of canal south of Patterson Road between 24½ Road and 25½ Road.
The city’s 2023 budget includes a $100,000 line item for design of the trail, with $1.4 million tentatively earmarked for construction in 2024.
The city recently completed the community feedback on existing conditions phase of its bike/pedestrian safety planning process. One of the things the city has heard repeatedly throughout the bike/pedestrian safety plan’s feedback process is an interest in turning the city’s canal network into a trail network by putting trails next to the canals.
“Wanting to use the canals for trails came up a lot,” Patrick Picard, a consultant with Fehr and Peers, the firm contracted to facilitate the planning process, said during a December work session regarding the plan.
Picard said the long-term vision is that someday the city will be able to achieve that, but some things that are more critical or easier to accomplish could be prioritized higher in the bike/pedestrian plan.
That sentiment is not new, as Council Member Dennis Simpson noted at the meeting discussions about running trails alongside canals have been ongoing for 30 years.
“It’s been tried over and over and over again,” Simpson said.
City Manager Greg Caton said city staff and consultants are working toward solutions that work for both the city and the Grand Valley Irrigation Company, which operates the canals.
“We’re making progress in building relations and trying to find mutual interest,” Caton said.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city agreed in 2007 to not open new trails along canals without consent from GVIC.
“It’s really about trying to develop those terms of what GVIC will consent to,” Shaver said. “Some places GVIC owns the dirt, some places GVIC doesn’t own the dirt, and so that adds complications as to the actual ownership of those.”
The Ranchman’s Ditch Trail project is advantageous as a pilot project for a number of reasons, according to city staff.
First, the canal is covered, which removes the obstacle of having conversations about trails next to open canals, Caton said.
Also, according to Shaver, the Ranchman’s Ditch Trail would be on a parcel of land owned by GVIC.
“I ride my bike on the canal trails quite a bit, and it’s so peaceful and safe,” Council Member Phil Pe’a said.
“If somehow we could do that, because it is amazing, you can go so far,” Pe’a said. “Either side, but I can picture even a canal running all the way to Palisade at some point. But it’s going to take a lot, though, isn’t it?”
“It’s going to take politics more than it’s going to take resources,” Mayor Anna Stout answered.