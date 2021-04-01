The city of Grand Junction is replacing the landscaping at the Fifth Street and Riverside Parkway interchange to make the area more sustainable to maintain.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the design of the landscaping that had been in place resulted in significant issues for upkeep and maintenance. The irrigation system that had been installed would freeze and result in insufficient water flowing to the plantings, he said. The plantings themselves were also an issue.
“There were a lot of poor choices for plant selection,” Sherbenou said. “For example, roses were put in the interchange and those belong at the Lincoln Park Rose Garden not at the Fifth Street interchange. The plant life in the original design was not really appropriate for what is a landscape such as the Fifth Street interchange.”
To address those issues, Sherbenou said staff worked for about six months designing new landscaping for the area that would be aesthetically pleasing, water efficient and cost efficient. It was meant to evoke certain geographic features of the area through rock placement and native plants.
“Previously, the landscape was below our standards,” Sherbenou said. “I think our community really expects that our public landscapes reflect the amazing place that Grand Junction is and I think that with the improvements people are really going to get that first impression of Grand Junction.”
The work has been done with the Parks and Recreation team, rather than contracting with an outside group. Sherbenou said that brought the cost of the project down from potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars to $65,000.
He credited the knowledge and skills of his staff for allowing the city to accomplish that. The department maintains hundreds of acres of similar roadside landscaping throughout the city.
“Our Parks and Rec Department does have responsibility for over 500 acres of medians and roundabouts and rights of way,” Sherbenou said. “A lot of that is because those spaces have a lot of plant life. We’re the experts in keeping plants healthy and keeping things green.”
The city has been working to install an improved irrigation system, as well as the rock work in the area. Over the next few weeks it will put in the majority of the native plants, which is the last step in the project.