The city of Grand Junction continues to see its sales and use tax revenue grow as it ends the first half of the year with $4.1 million collected above its budget projection.
The June collections came in about $900,000, or 18.3%, ahead of the budgeted amount, continuing a trend the city has seen through the first half of the year. City Manager Greg Caton said the city sees the sales tax collections as an indication the economy overall is doing well.
“We continue to be pleased with the numbers because that is one of the metrics or signals of economic activity within our community,” Caton said. “So, businesses are doing well and there continues to be economic activity.”
Caton said the city will be monitoring how much the revenue increase is from existing businesses and how much is coming from new businesses. He said he expected by the fourth quarter they will be seeing some additional growth from new businesses coming to the city.
The sales and use tax collected in June reflect sales made in May, which was when large events like the Junior College World Series were starting to return. Grand Junction Finance Director Jodi Welch said recovery of the lodging tax, which year-to-date is now slightly ahead of collections in 2019, shows people are coming back to visit the area.
“I do think (May) kicks off a very busy season in our community because of our beautiful weather, the events that we have, how people are feeling,” Welch said. “It really is the start of a good time period.”
With the first half of the year behind them, Caton said they will use the sales tax data to help as they develop the 2022 budget proposal.
“We are at an important point in our budgeting process for 2022 and this data helps guide expenditures, projects, services for 2022,” Caton said.
Right now the city staff is developing a capital budget proposal. In that process the staff starts to identify uses or projects that could utilize funding from the city’s general fund reserve, which has grown beyond the minimum required reserve.
Overall Welch and Caton said they expected the sales and use tax collections to continue to be strong. Welch said just driving around town indicates to her that there is a lot of economic activity going on.
“I’ll just say anecdotally, it just strikes me every time I try to go somewhere on a lunch hour there are cars everywhere,” Welch said. “If you go anywhere near the mall or the retail areas it’s just a significant amount of activity.”