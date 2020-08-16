The city of Grand Junction does not have room in its budget in the near term to lease and operate the Glacier Ice Arena, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
In a Facebook post, Glacier Ice Arena said it had a buyer who was willing to lease the rink to the city of Grand Junction or another interested entity.
However, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, Sherbenou said the city is focused for now on maintaining its existing services.
“I think right now we’re in a situation where we’re just trying to maintain (services), and it is really difficult to add,” Sherbenou said. “The city sees the need and we’d love to be able to fulfill it, but we just are not able to at this time.”
The owners of Glacier Ice Arena could not be reached for comment.
In response to lower than budgeted sales tax revenue, the city has cut about $7 million out of its current budget, Sherbenou said. He said prior to the economic downturn the city had been exploring purchasing the arena.
“We have had some discussions with their broker, and the cost that they are looking at for leasing is still beyond what we are able to do,” Sherbenou said. “Back in February, pre-COVID, we were seriously considering a purchase of around $2 million.”
Sherbenou said before the pandemic the city had some discussions with Colorado Mesa University, whose hockey team uses the facility, about potentially sharing the cost.
He said now, even with a partnership, the city would not be able to take on managing the arena.
“COVID obviously has changed the world and certainly changed Parks and Rec,” Sherbenou said. “We’ve done our best to adapt, but we certainly are not in a position to take on more.”
The arena is currently closed and owners said on Facebook that they doubt if organized hockey will be able to return to its facility this year because of public health concerns during the pandemic.
They urged its supporters to contact the city to ask them to reconsider taking on management of the arena.
“Our recommendation to our user groups is to contact your City Council members and City Manager and let them know what the rink means to you and this community and perhaps if our voices are loud enough, they will bring this discussion back to the table,” the post reads.