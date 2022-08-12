The city of Grand Junction is looking for artists to develop artwork for a future fire station.
The artwork and installation will be for Grand Junction Fire Station No. 8.
The city of Grand Junction is looking for artists to develop artwork for a future fire station.
The artwork and installation will be for Grand Junction Fire Station No. 8.
Artist proposals for the project should include a letter of interest, resume, proposal, design sketch and one to give electronic .jpg files. Submission items for the project should be made by Sept. 15, to Marlene Godsey, Parks and Recreation Coordinator for Art and Adult Programs at marleneg@gjcity.org.
The piece of artwork for the fire station requires artists to create a metal piece of art that encompasses historical markers of the new station’s land and neighborhood.
Guidance for artists includes incorporating images of the two horses that lived on this land prior to city’s acquisition. It also needs to incorporate pear orchards, and the river that are prevalent in this area as well as a fire engine as it is integral to the Grand Junction Fire Department.
The artwork will be installed on the outside of the new Fire Station 8, which will be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.
Construction on the $6 million Fire Station 8, also known as the “two pony station,” located at 31 Road and D ½ Road, started in April.
Although the new fire station is in an area that isn’t surrounded by number of homes right now, as the city grows there will be more activity around the station, former Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said in a previous Sentinel article.
Once it opens, the station’s immediate service area will consist of about 5,100 homes and 181 business parcels across six square miles. That area has a population of about 13,000.
Fire Station 8 is the second of three fire stations built with funds from the city’s public safety tax.
The first, Fire Station 6, opened in 2020. The third, Fire Station 7, will follow Station 8.
In early February, artwork for Fire Station 6 was unveiled. The art and installation was done by Fruita artists Jeff Bates and was based on a historic photograph from the Grand Junction Fire Department.
The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture is in charge of the fire station art project. Its dedicated to developing the quantity, quality, and affordability of arts and culture for the Grand Junction area.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:24:37 AM
Sunset: 08:12:39 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:25:32 AM
Sunset: 08:11:24 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:26:27 AM
Sunset: 08:10:07 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:27:22 AM
Sunset: 08:08:49 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:28:17 AM
Sunset: 08:07:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:29:12 AM
Sunset: 08:06:11 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:30:07 AM
Sunset: 08:04:51 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.