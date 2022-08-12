Fire station art 4.jpg

Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel

Fruita metal artist Jeff Bates puts the finishing touches on his sculpture at Grand Junction Fire Station 6 at 729 27 Road. The piece of art is based on

an old photograph from the Grand Junction Fire Department archives. Artist submissions are being sought for Fire Station 8, which is under construction

at 31 and D½ roads and will be completed late this year or early next year.

The city of Grand Junction is looking for artists to develop artwork for a future fire station.

The artwork and installation will be for Grand Junction Fire Station No. 8.