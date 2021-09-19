The city of Grand Junction is continuing its streak of bringing in significantly more sales tax than it had budgeted, according to its latest sales tax report.
The report covers sales and use tax collected in August that represent sales made in July. The city brought in around $890,000 more than budgeted. For the year it has collected $45 million in sales and use tax — $6 million more than it had budgeted for.
“At this point I am confident that we will continue to see significant year over years that we have seen so far in 2021,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
The collection period did include a portion of time with Glenwood Canyon closed, but that came at the end of the month. Caton said he had not expected to see much impact in this report of the closure.
“We probably would have felt more impact in August, which would be next month’s report,” Caton said.
Caton said, despite the closure, the city is hopeful that its work to shift the city’s marketing efforts to the south and west would have limited the impacts of the lengthy canyon closure.
It was around this time last year that the city began to see a recovery in its sales tax revenue following the COVID-19 lockdowns in spring. That recovery has continued and the city brought in more than $900,000 more in sales and use tax compared to the same month last year.
“We’re into the months where we compare year over year that we started to see recovery in 2020,” Caton said. “We’re past what we referred to in 2020 as the three extremely challenging months that we had. Now we’re starting to see 2021 compared to 2020 months that were more normalized.”
The economic sectors that were strong in this month’s report include restaurants and bars, lodging, furniture, electronics, sporting goods and clothing, as well as automotive sales, Grand Junction Finance Director Jodi Welch said. Large retailers also continued to show strong sales.
“It’s what we consider the construction industry, which includes the home improvement stores for example,” Welch said. “Big box is a good word for it. It includes our department, our warehouse and our superstores.”
In addition to normal sales and use tax, the First Responder Tax is also ahead of budget by around $850,000 year-to-date. That tax will ultimately fund around 90 new positions in the police and fire departments. However, in the early years, excess revenue will go toward construction of three new fire stations, Caton said.
“So we hope it generates excess in the first five year period and that helps us fund the construction of the three fire stations,” Caton said. “By the end, when the fire stations are complete then it turns into a fund that funds the 90 plus positions in perpetuity.”
The City Council this week voted to utilize some of the fund balance it had available. The city has been adding to that fund balance with the excess revenue it has been collecting this year. Next month the council will begin the normal budget process when Caton presents the draft budget, which staff is preparing.
“We’re at the five yard line and it’s quite an effort to get from the five across the goal line,” Caton said. “There is a lot of work over the coming weeks here as we finalize that.”
Caton said he is looking forward to presenting it to City Council for its consideration.