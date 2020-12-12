The latest sales and use tax for the city of Grand Junction show it collecting more than $5 million in the month of November, nearly 5% above what it had budgeted.
The November report covers sales and use tax revenue that was generated during the month of October. City Manager Greg Caton said although the current trend for sales and use tax was positive, he still expected the city to finish the year below what had been budgeted. Year-to-date, the city is around $2.1 million below its 2020 budgeted sales and use tax collections.
“What I think is really important is we have lowered our expenditures to align with lower revenues and we’re on track to have revenues over expenditures over the year,” Caton said.
The city’s sales tax numbers were down significantly during the spring when the state had stay-at-home orders in place. However, the past several months have seen sales tax collection above the same month in 2019 and above or close to the 2020 budget. This report shows the most significant increase with 2020 sales and use tax exceeding 2019 over the same period by around $290,000.
Construction, including home improvement stores, was one of the leading business sectors showing a 15% increase over 2019, Caton said. General merchandise, grocery, liquor stores, and miscellaneous retail — furniture, electronics, sporting goods, and clothing— all showed an increase over the prior year. Restaurants and hotels were nearly flat compared to 2019. Caton said renewed COVID-19 restrictions could still impact those industries.
The end of the year is one of the most important months for sales and use tax collection. Taxes generated in December will be collected by the city in January of 2021.
“It’s one of our biggest months because of the holiday activity in December and then it’s your first month in the fiscal year,” Caton said. “So it really sets you on a path for revenues for the fiscal year.”
Caton said he is hopeful December sales will be strong, though he noted that December 2019 was a particularly strong month and could be difficult to exceed this year.
“I feel like there’s many variables in the marketplace, but when you look at our most recent months returns they’ve been positive,” Caton said. “So we trend those out and are hopeful they do continue to be positive.”
Overall, Caton said the recent sales tax figures and the city’s effort to reduce expenses when the pandemic first caused businesses to shut down in the spring have left it in a good position heading into 2021.
“I feel that we’re in a very strong financial position and that we’ve been very nimble and flexible in 2020 to adapt to a very fluid environment,” Caton said. “To be able to come out of 2020 with revenues over expenditures is pretty amazing. “