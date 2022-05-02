Designated workers take to the streets of downtown Grand Junction and beyond each year to plant flowers that they will fuss over and maintain throughout the course of the season.
This annual process is orchestrated through the city of Grand Junction in an effort to beautify the city during the spring and summer.
City officials say that the number of plants has doubled each year to keep up with the ever-growing need.
The Parks and Recreation Department has small greenhouses at the parks operations building. In addition to those greenhouses, city staff grows flowers in a leased space with GroFresh Farms 365 at a large commercial greenhouse.
As of now, however, the city has run out of space at these facilities and is looking at long-term solutions, particularly regarding the renovation of the botanic gardens.
Water usage is also a focal point and major factor when deciding what and where to plant.
“We try to ‘hydrozone’ our landscapes so plants with similar water needs can all live together and be as water-wise as possible,” said Joe Brown, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation horticulture, irrigation and turf supervisor.
Each of the public landscapes are audited for irrigation, weed and other maintenance issues regularly.
For the most part, city watering practices follow the DRIP standard of 1-2-3-3-2-1.
“This specifies watering frequency per week depending on the month, with once per week in April, twice per week in May, and so on,” he said.
“The types of plants we grow depends on the landscape improvements we decide on each year. We plan for the following year in spring, start growing in the fall and plant the following year. We will be planning 2023 landscape improvements this June and July.”
This year, the city is growing about 12,000 annuals and perennials (not including shrubs and bulbs), a dramatic increase from years’ past.
Plant material was previously purchased at nurseries. With the increased capability of staff to grow plant material from seed, costs are kept to a minimum.
That ability is one of many reasons the city is completing a master plan for the botanic gardens in 2022 and looking to build dedicated greenhouses.
This, staff says, would enhance the gardens, increase plant material available in the community and also provide educational opportunities to support the next generation of gardeners and stewards of green infrastructure.
“It is important to note that with the public landscapes we are charged with maintaining, we are increasingly conscious of water consumption and try to only use water- wise and native plants to reduce our watering as much as possible,” Brown said.