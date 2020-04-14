The Grand Junction City Council will not hold a public hearing this Wednesday on a $2.2 million temporary jobs program as it had intended, setting that program aside indefinitely, Mayor Rick Taggart said Monday.
It will instead consider two separate items to provide additional funding to local nonprofits, as well as $540,000 in grants for local businesses. Taggart said the jobs program, which would have provided temporary employment for people out of work due to the coronavirus COVID-19 business closures, received significant criticism from the public.
“The biggest concern was is it the best use of our dollars or are there better ways that we could help the community?” Taggart said. “The hard part through all this is that we’re trying to do the very best we can for the community and there is no one perfect fix when it comes to private enterprise and the employees of private enterprise.”
In an effort to still provide some assistance to private businesses that have had to close most or all of their services the city has been in discussion with its economic partners to develop a grant program. Taggart said last week the city held a conference call with the Chamber of Commerce, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Downtown Development Authority and the Business Incubator to discuss ideas.
The program the city and its economic partners are considering would use $540,000 of the city’s General Fund to provide gap grants that would help businesses meet some of their expenses.
“This is a grant that would potentially help those small businesses that are right on the edge, unfortunately, of not being able to meet their fixed obligations — whether it’s rent, whether it’s insurance, whether it’s interest payments for equipment, whether it is for a mortgage,” Taggart said. “They are in a state that is I would equate it to almost falling off a cliff. I just don’t want to see that happen.”
The other relief item on Wednesday’s agenda is another $500,000 to the #GJStrong Fund that would be granted to local nonprofits. Taggart said the city received a significant request of around $170,000 from the HomewardBound Homeless Shelter — well above the $50,000 limit put on the first round of nonprofit relief — that the council would discuss. While the $500,000 amount was put in the agenda, Taggart said it was an opening point for discussion.
“We put that there to have a placeholder to have discussions,” Taggart said. “It may not be the final number. We do know that HomewardBound has a request that is above and beyond the $50,000 that was the maximum for those grants.”
Taggart said he understood the public’s concerns with the city spending general fund money and said the council was attempting to provide economic help quickly while vetting the proposals.
“I think this is such an unusual circumstance and my concern about people’s welfare, I’m hardly getting a good night’s sleep these days,” Taggart said. “I wish there was a perfect solution, but there isn’t a perfect solution. So we’re trying to do things quickly. We’re trying to investigate them thoroughly, understanding we’re in uncharted water here.”
Taggart credited the city staff for managing its General Fund, which currently has around $29 million, to the point where it has money to spend on economic stimulus.
“Our staff and council having managed our resources so carefully over the last five or six years puts us in that position that we can look at things like this,” Taggart said. “This is in fact what reserves are put in place for. They’re put in place for rainy days. I wish I could say this is a rainy day because it’s more like a hurricane.”