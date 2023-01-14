City of Grand Junction staff presented an idea for a fieldhouse to improve amenities in Orchard Mesa and increase available indoor field space in Grand Junction at a City Council workshop Monday.
With four seats up for election in April’s municipal election, plus a measure potentially funding a recreation center at Matchett Park, City Council decided the idea would be better revisited after the results of the election are known.
Council Member Dennis Simpson said he would also like a final decision on the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool before starting the discussion about a fieldhouse.
“We’ve had some challenges with service in the Orchard Mesa area with the uncertainty about the long-term future of the Orchard Mesa Pool, as well as Dixon Park, which closed a few years ago,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said staff has heard there is a lack of field space, particularly indoor/year-round field space, in Grand Junction. Soccer and lacrosse are two of the biggest sports generally played on indoor turf fields.
There are no current public indoor turf fields in Grand Junction, although there is a private field operated by the Grand Junction Fire soccer club.
An advantage of a field house is it would complement an aquatics-heavy recreation center, Sherbenou said.
A potential site for a fieldhouse could be Burkey Park South, a 9-acre parcel south of U.S. 50 in Orchard Mesa owned by the city that mostly serves as parking and an entrance to the Gunnison River Bluffs/Old Spanish Trail network.
Other communities in Colorado such as Edwards, Montrose and Arvada have fieldhouses, Sherbenou said.
“I think if and when the rec center passes, there’s going to be so many more people active, that we’re going to need to be a step ahead to make sure we’re going to be able to accommodate high demands,” Sherbenou said.