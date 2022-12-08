The city of Grand Junction began construction Monday on two new ramps at the Blue Heron boat ramp site.
One ramp is a 36-foot wide boat ramp and the other is for pedestrians.
Work on the ramps is expected to take place during the day on weekdays and finish in the spring, 2023, according to a city of Grand Junction press release.
“The new ramps will improve access to the river for the public as well as emergency services,” the release stated.
The existing boat ramp will be closed during the project, but the parking lot will remain open.
The current boat ramp, which is unpaved, can sometimes be a challenge to navigate while putting in and taking out of the Colorado River, according to the release from the city.
Also, the pedestrian ramp will improve access to the area known as “the beach” at Blue Heron.
“Access to the beach is being improved for those who want access to the river for rafting, paddleboarding, and kayaking, to play fetch with their dogs, or simply recreate at the water’s edge,” the release stated.
Work on both ramps will include bank stabilization to prevent erosion.
The city of Grand Junction budgeted $500,000 in its 2022 budget for improvements at Blue Heron.
