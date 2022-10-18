Work has started on a city of Grand Junction project increasing the number of tennis courts at Canyon View Park and pickleball courts at Lincoln Park.
According to a city of Grand Junction press release, the first phase is installing LED lighting over the existing 12 tennis courts at Canyon View Park.
The lights will meet international dark sky standards, according to the city.
Canyon View’s tennis courts will be closed on a rotating basis through Nov. 27, according to the release.
“On some occasions, all 12 courts will be closed for construction,” the release stated, noting the drilling, trenching, boring and crane work will be scheduled for times that will least inconvenience court users.
After the light installation, contractors will get to work on building four new tennis courts for Canyon View Park, which will also be lighted.
After that, crews will transform the four existing tennis courts at Lincoln Park into 12 pickleball courts.
The approximately $2 million project is expected to be completed in mid-2023. The project was originally included in the 2022 budget for about $1.6 million.
“We are grateful to continue to impact the quality of life in a positive way for residents who enjoy the use of outdoors tennis and pickleball courts,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“These much needed improvements would not be possible without the engaged and passionate leadership from members of our tennis and pickleball communities.”