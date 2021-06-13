Summer road maintenance is kicking off next week with miles of chip sealing and road overlays planned.
Following a 2017 ballot measure, Grand Junction has been working to raise its pavement condition index (PCI) from 69 to 73, which Public Works Director Trent Prall said is cheaper and more sustainable for the city to maintain.
“If we let things deteriorate, if we let cracks develop, if we let water get in there it compromises the subgrade or the soils underneath the road surface that will eventually lead to more cracking and more settling and differential settlement,” Prall said. “Then your pavement deteriorates more over time.”
The more deteriorated a road gets the more expensive the maintenance becomes, Prall said. Chip sealing a road, in which the roadway is covered with a thin layer of oil followed by a 3/8-inch of fine rock surface “chips,” costs around $2 a square yard. A road overlay is around $20 a square yard and full road reconstruction is around $80 a square yard.
In total between 2017 and 2022 the city is spending $33 million to improve the condition of the city roads. This year it is spending $5.8 million. Of that $2.8 million comes from the city’s 0.75% sales tax for capital improvements and $3 million from the voter approved 2017 measure 2B, which allowed the City to use TABOR dollars, according to a release from the city.
All this work follows the start of work on the Interstate 70 Business loop, which is a state-funded project.
Street overlays, in which the pavement is ground down and replaced with 2-inches of new asphalt, and chip sealing will begin next week. Most of the overlays are done on larger arterial roads. This year those include Crossroads Boulevard, 20 1/2 Road in the Redlands, 27 Road south of U.S. Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa, 27 Road from Horizon to I-70 and H Road from 26 Road to 26.5 Road. The chip sealing will cover more than 78 lane miles and the area to be “chipped” will mostly be in the Redlands.
“We have the entire city broken up into 12 different quadrants,” Prall said. “So at a minimum (each quadrant) is getting chip sealed every 12 years. We are reducing that length of time down to probably once every nine to 10 years.”
In July the city will also begin applying around 20 miles of HA-5, a thick, flexible seal material used as an alternative to chip sealing. It is primarily used within subdivisions and needs 24 hours to cure before it can be driven on, Prall said.
Once the city hits its goal for the city streets in 2022 it will continue annual maintenance, but at a smaller scale. Prall said they would likely spend around $3 million a year compared to the $5.8 million they are spending this year.
Prall said drivers can expect some lane closures and delays during the maintenance, but that chip sealing progresses pretty fast. Road overlays take a little longer, but Prall said they work to finish those as quickly as possible.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience through all of the various construction zones,” Prall said. “We’re working hard to improve your ride.”