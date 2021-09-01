The Grand Junction City Council took another step toward providing additional funding to the Lincoln Park stadium project at its Monday workshop.
The council directed staff to add an additional appropriation of $2.5 million toward the project to its budget for a first reading today. The money would go toward technological and audiovisual upgrades and the addition of two entrance-ways into Stocker Stadium off 12th Street.
The money would be paid back over 12 years by Colorado Mesa University, which has agreed to pay $200,000 a year to the city. Bruce Hill, who is on the Grand Junction Baseball Committee and Parks Improvement Advisory Board, said the proposed projects are in the plans for the stadium and the question is when to do them.
“You have a gift to that facility, which is $2.5 million, do we want to do that now or do we want to wait?” Hill said. “If you advance it now, we believe there’s a significant impact of today’s dollars and the fact that we’re on site with the current construction.”
The project would happen alongside a larger $8 million renovation project to the site, which is set to begin this fall after football season.
Hill presented the council with concept drawings of the new entry ways. One would be near the concern of 12th Street and North Avenue, which Hill said would give CMU students walking to the stadium a safer, more convenient entry. It would widen the sidewalks and add infrastructure for food trucks. The plan also includes similar upgrades to the southwest corner of Stocker Stadium.
“What our concept has been is concessions seem to be the thing that gets outdated the fastest,” Hill said. “We’re seeing this opportunity for mobile catering that’s much more agile. We think we’re actually saving money by putting in infrastructure for those food trucks.”
Council Member Anna Stout said the plan to add the funding up front to do these projects now made a lot of sense.
“These are the plans,” Stout said. “They’re either the plans now or the plans over the next 25 years or so. Doing them now makes them less expensive, not just because of today’s dollars, but also because you are wrapping them into a continuous project instead of going this far, stopping, waiting until you have the next round of funding, starting here again and having to tear up part of what you’ve already done to connect it.”
In addition to the $2.5 million, the City Council is also adding a $500,000 appropriation for a first reading at its meeting todayThat would go toward an approximately $2.5 million locker room facility for CMU’s football team.
That facility would be owned by the city. It would include bathroom facilities that can be accessed from the outside and would be able to be used for city purposes when CMU is not using it. CMU President Emeritus Tim Foster said the school wants to use the field for practice.
“To summarize the way I understand this, this would be a $2.5 to $2.8 million city owned building that the city pays $500,000 for,” Stout said.
Council Member Rick Taggart questioned whether using the field for practice would shorten the lifespan of the turf. City Manager Greg Caton said the city expects w the life cycle to potentially shorten from about 10 to 7 years. A final decision of both appropriations will be considered at the council’s Sept. 15 meeting.