The cost of annexation and development to the city of Grand Junction is significant, but varies depending on the type on annexation, a new study has found.
The Grand Junction City Council heard a presentation from BBC Research and Consulting Managing Director Kevin Williams on the cost of annexations to city taxpayers at its work session last week. That presentation showed that smaller annexations close to the current city boundary cost significantly less per unit for one time expenses than larger outlying “flagpole” annexations.
The one-time capital expenses above revenue were around four times higher per unit for large fringe developments, which typically have more right-of-way annexations included, compared to infill developments, Williams showed in his presentation. The reason for the cost is that impact fees for parks and transportation are set at 75% of the full cost of the development.
“When we look at one-time revenue and expenses or capital revenue and expenses, what we’re doing is we’re looking at impact fees,” Williams said. “The impact fees that the city implemented in 2019 in order to ease in those fees for developers are gradually ramping those up to 2023.”
The different development types had similar per unit costs for recurring expenses the analysis showed. Williams said the study has produced a model that can help the city understand the costs to the city for future annexations.
“We have tried to provide a model here that you all won’t have to call us or another consultant back to use in the future that (Community Development Director Tamra Allen) and her staff can work with to update and help council understand annexations as they come along,” Williams said.
Later in the meeting Council Member Abe Herman said he thought the city should look into ways to be proactive in filling in the gap between what impact fees bring in and what the total cost of development is to the city.
“That’s a big reason why I ran for council,” Herman said. “We need a long-term view. We need sustainability. We need to not be coming back to voters every 10 years to fix what we’ve gotten behind on.”
Council Member Dennis Simpson said he would like to know how far behind the city is on paying for the infrastructure to support new developments. He said once that number is known the city should set aside current tax revenue to pay for it.
“What we’re currently doing is creating unfunded liability, which is the easiest political answer is to say nobody will pay for it,” Simpson said. “We should figure out how far behind we already are because we deferred everything.”
The city does estimate that it needs around $184 million in future transportation expansions over the next two to three decades, City Manager Greg Caton said. He said they believe impact fees will cover around a third of that. Another chunk is being covered by $70 million in bonds approved by voters in 2019. He said the final gap had been intended to be filled with new revenue.