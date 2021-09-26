Limiting marijuana retail licenses to 10 and choosing who gets a license through a weighted lottery is the direction the Grand Junction City Council gave to staff as they develop regulations for the new industry.
Council member Abe Herman noted that even limiting the number of stores to 10 would put Grand Junction on the high end for stores per capita in cities with populations over 50,000.
Pueblo has the third most stores among those cities with 16.6 stores per 50,000 people, and Boulder is 11th with 12.1 stores per 50,000 people.
“With 10 stores if we adjust for population means Grand Junction would end up at 7.7 (stores) per 50,000 residents, which nationally would make it number 22 for most dispensaries in cities above 50,000,” Herman said.
Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout said she favored no numerical cap, rather limiting the number of stores through zoning and buffering, as well as through the realities of the real estate market limiting available locations.
“I’m in favor of the numerical cap,” Pe’a said. “Some of my concerns are in the ballot language in the recitals we said six. Now we’re jumping up to 10 or 15. I don’t think that’s right. I think we need to stick to what we were saying we were going to do.”
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he agreed with Pe’a, but was OK with increasing from six to 10. Then Pe’a said he would be OK with 10 stores.
There will be restrictions in two city areas.
Marijuana retail stores will be prohibited on the ground level on Main Street between First Street and Eighth Street.
The number of stores in the Horizon Drive area will be limited to two.
There was lengthy discussion over how to determine who gets those 10 licenses, with a weighted lottery system eventually gaining consensus.
Herman said he liked the idea of some practical criteria that applicants would have to pass in order to make it into the lottery, but that policy preferences, like giving back to the community, should add weight to an application in the lottery.
“What I’m not comfortable with is saying in order to move on to the lottery process, you have to dedicate X amount of your revenues toward community benefit,” Herman said. “I don’t think that’s within our purview and to me that’s essentially a tax to say you have to take X amount of income to put it here or you don’t get considered for licensing.”
Council member Rick Taggart said he liked the idea of the weighted lottery, with some extra criteria for applicants to get into the lottery in the first place, as Herman suggested.
“We could in the weighted lottery have a merit-based approach for the first phase of it, just as we do for the hybrid,” Taggart said. “Then you get back to Abe’s statement that some of those policy parameters could be worth more than others.”
There was some discussion on what policies should be given weight in the lottery, but ultimately council asked city staff to develop some suggestions or options for the council to consider at a future meeting.