The number of retail marijuana stores, as well as the distance they must be from schools and parks, was up for discussion Monday at the Grand Junction City Council’s workshop.
The council reviewed a number of different maps showing options for buffering distances from certain uses, as well as buffering between marijuana retail stores. Those buffers ranged from a minimum 500-foot buffer around schools to 1,000 feet around schools and 500 feet around city parks and rehab facilities.
Other options included not having buffering between stores, but giving a cap on individual stores allowed in any one “district” within the city. Some different examples of district maps were used, but staff noted they could be further refined.
“I’m not a real fan of buffering between stores because I think that there are good arguments for allowing clustering,” City Council Member Anna Stout said. “The extra level of complication that this adds with the timing of licenses and applications and acquiring premises, I think that is going to create a red tape nightmare that isn’t necessary.”
Several City Council members said they favored the district concept because it would help spread stores out around the city and provide access to a variety of areas, which was something the community said it favored in a recent survey done by the city.
“I like the district concept because there is in that survey that people want it available,” Council Member Rick Taggart said. “So the district concept that came up the last time, in my humble estimation, is valid and the buffers are also valid because other communities have used buffers.”
While the council largely agreed on the district concept, there was more discussion on the total number of stores the city should allow. Council Members Phil Pe’a and Randall Reitz both advocated a slow approach with a smaller number of stores. Council Member Dennis Simpson noted that some maps included allowances for 20 or more stores, which he said he was not in support of.
“I don’t want to be the place where everybody goes to get their pot,” Reitz said. “I would much rather us be the agricultural area, the outdoor recreation area with some allowance for marijuana. I would really recommend a strong cap.”
Council Member Abe Herman pointed back to the community survey, which showed around 60% favoring 10 or fewer stores, but also that nearly 40% favored 10 stores and above.
“When this came to us in May our direction was to go to the community and conduct a survey to receive input,” Herman said. “When 60% of the community is saying 10 stores or less I think we need to at least give that some credence.”
Stout said she was not in favor of a set cap at six or 10 calling those options “limiting” and that she favored a more free market approach. However, she said she did like the buffering and districting option presented by city staff.
“I’m not in favor of trying to get ourselves down to a cap, but I am supportive of this sort of commercial district model that you guys put together here,” Stout said.
The council also discussed the selection process for choosing marijuana retail store operators. Most Council Members said they supported a hybrid selection method where operators would have to meet certain application requirements set by the city and then would be chosen through a lottery system.
The council also discussed where to set the marijuana specific sales tax rate. Voters authorized a special tax on marijuana sales between 5 and 10%. Stout said she preferred around 6% to be closer in parity with Palisade.
Palisade charges 5%, but has an additional excise tax on top.
The Council will bring specific direction to staff for a vote at its regular meeting on Wednesday.