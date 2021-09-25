Starting Monday, crews will be doing asphalt overlays as part of Grand Junction’s efforts to improve the pavement condition of city streets.
This effort was approved by voters in 2017 and includes several types of road treatments. Earlier this year, the city chip-sealed a number of streets, which is handled by city crews.
It contracts for the overlay work, Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
“This is our fourth year, and next year will be our fifth year of that program to increase our pavement condition index from a 69 to a 73, which we hope will be a little more sustainable and a little less expensive for the city to maintain its streets,” Prall said.
Overlays are typically done on streets with poorer pavement condition indexes and on roads that have more traffic. The overlay also improves the structural strength of the pavement.
“It all depends on where the pavement condition index is for that particular road segment,” Prall said. “Once it drops below 60 or 50, that’s when we start looking at needing to look at an overlay as opposed to a chip-seal. It also has to do with the amount of traffic that a particular road sees.”
The overlays will cover 18.5 lane miles. A lane mile is a 12-foot-wide by one-mile section of road, Prall said.
Disruption of business accesses will be minimal, Prall said, but there may be some detours while the work is in progress.
“We’ll have detours and so forth set up for some of it, but really it’s a pretty quick-moving operation,” Prall said.
The work begins with milling down the existing asphalt along the curb and gutter, followed by the overlay work, Prall said.
The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of October.
Prall said the city is projecting that it will end the year with a 73 pavement condition index.
Drivers should stay alert and follow any traffic control signage when driving through roads that are being worked on, Prall said, to ensure the safety of the crews and drivers.