The city of Grand Junction will be repairing some cracking on the Riverfront Trail that goes through Las Colonias Park.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said they believe a heavy piece of equipment likely caused a new crack to form on the path. He said the damage will be repaired within the next few weeks.
“The damage does look to be fairly recent,” Prall said. “We are working with a couple of our contractors, as well as our own city staff to see what happened there.”
Prall also explained that cracks down the center of the path were due to construction practices when that portion of the trail was installed in the mid-1990s. He said that cracking was cosmetic and would have occurred not long after the path was built.
“During its original construction back in 1995 or 1996 the standard at the time was not to saw cut an expansion joint down the middle of the concrete path,” Prall said.
He said city staff has walked the trail to make sure none of those existing cracks posed a risk to people using the trail. He said the paths that were installed when the Las Colonias Amphitheater was built included an expansion cut and they have not had issues with cracking on the newer paths.
“The longitudinal crack is more cosmetic rather than structural and generally poses minimal risk to user safety,” Prall said.
The Daily Sentinel became aware of the cracked sections of the path from a reader tip. City Manager Greg Caton said there are ways for users to make the city aware of issues with city infrastructure.
“We take great pride in investing in our infrastructure and maintaining it at a high level,” Caton said in a statement. “We are lucky to have residents and staff that are active throughout the City who can keep their eyes out for issues – and this is just one example.”
Caton said users who find a problem with its infrastructure can contact the city directly. Contact information can be found at gjcity.org or fill out the FixIt form at public-web.gjcity.org/FixIt/Default.aspx. He said finding out about problems early can often make them easier to fix.
“As members of this community, we are all part of a team working towards the same goal - keeping Grand Junction a great place to live,” Caton said. “Part of the success of any maintenance program or any safety program is knowing about things that require attention as soon as possible.”
Prall said the new infrastructure in Las Colonias was working including the storm water system, which he said handled the recent rain as intended. He said they had been struggling with the landscaping and were working with the contractor on that issue.