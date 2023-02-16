The city of Grand Junction announced Wednesday a lottery to distribute two retail marijuana business licenses has been scheduled for March 2.
The lottery will determine which two of three applicants in the Horizon Drive Business District receives a license. A lottery for the remaining eight licenses will happen at a later date.
City Manager Greg Caton said Monday at a City Council workshop he sees the licenses as an “8-2” split with the Horizon Drive District and the rest of the city.
The three applicants for the Horizon District licenses are the Green Joint, The Green Horizon and Grand Junction Greenery.
A city of Grand Junction press release states separate lotteries will be held for the Horizon Drive applicants and other applicants.
The lottery will be drawn by the municipal judge, the release states.
“At the time of issuance of a license, the applicant is required to have paid all fees and must begin operations within 12 months of selection. If a regulated cannabis business does not begin operations within 12 months of selection through the randomized selection process, the license shall be forfeited and the business may not start operation, unless the Hearing Officer has granted an extension,” the release states.
City Attorney John Shaver said Monday the city is in the court process with one of the applicants, High Colorado, which was denied during the hearing process and is now appealing. That appeal is holding up the lottery for the additional eight licenses not located in the Horizon Drive area.
However, some ideas for going forward with the second lottery despite the holdout have surfaced. There are 28 applications that have been approved for that lottery.
“If we’re going to do a lottery March 2, would it make sense for us to move ahead with the idea of having the whole lottery happen then, and if they don’t win then problem solved, and if they do get a spot, then we might have to come back later and re-do their spot, they lose in court, but it allows us to move forward with nine out of the 10,” Council Member Randall Reitz said.
Shaver said if High Colorado’s application is included in a lottery, some of the applicants who did clear the bar for entry could take issue with having their odds changed.
“The difficulty is we don’t know what may come with an injunction,” Shaver said.
Mayor Anna Stout said she was worried about the city making a bigger mess for itself by expediting the lottery.
For example, Stout said, applicants could get an injunction or challenge the results if their odds change.
“It could get really messy quite quickly if we were to make some kind of accommodation,” Shaver said.
Going forward with the lottery, and getting applicants to agree to go forward with the lottery with the change in odds from High Colorado, would be complicated, Shaver said.
“It’s got lots of permutations,” he said.
Shaver said one idea that has been proposed is doing a lottery just for the applicants located in the Horizon Drive Business District.
The City Council determined when it was creating the licensing process no more than two licenses of the available 10 would be given out in the district.
The city has not been in contact with any of the applicants about changing the lottery odds, Shaver said.
“I could see this going on for months still,” Reitz said.
“It certainly could,” Shaver answered. That’s the difficulty with the litigation.”
Shaver said he is hoping the procedure will be expedited because there are no witnesses in the case, the judge just has to review the record.
“From our perspective the record is pretty clear, so we’re hoping the judge will do that, but there’s nothing that compels that,” Shaver said.
Because the process of figuring out retail marijuana licenses is, at least procedurally, nearly complete, City Council is shifting its attention to marijuana product manufacturing.
MARIJUANA PRODUCTS
Community Development Director Tamra Allen presented staff recommendations for regulating businesses related to manufacturing of marijuana products Monday.
Two types of cannabis manufacturers are being addressed by the proposed regulations: cannabis product manufacturers and cannabis-infused product manufacturers.
For cannabis product manufacturers, Allen proposed an overlay that allows those types of manufacturers in areas zoned for general commercial, industrial office, light industrial and general industrial, “with thoughtful exclusions for compatibility.”
For cannabis-infused product manufacturers, their facilities would be allowed by right in general commercial, industrial office, light industrial, general industrial, light commercial, neighborhood business, downtown business, mixed-use and business park mixed-use zones.
Allen said there are already a few cannabis-infused product manufacturers functioning in the community, and there haven’t been many issues.
Allen also presented proposed operational regulations for cannabis manufacturers, such as not allowing retail sales and having odor management controls.
The licensing process would be handled similarly to a liquor licensing process, Allen said.
City Council broadly agreed the city is on the right track with the proposed regulations, with some discussion about how the overlay might work and which specific areas cannabis product manufacturers might be allowed based on the overlay.
City Attorney John Shaver noted the city can mix and match with an overlay and other zoning options if it wants.
Allen said staff can bring back another draft of regulations to see if they can get to a version City Council is comfortable approving.
Stout noted there might be complications getting the regulations over the line if they’re not approved by the time the council turns over following the April 4 election.