The city of Grand Junction will be investing an extra $1 million into the Dos Rios project to create additional park space, improve the river access and add a splash pad.
The new park amenities were added after the city and buyer negotiated a deal to amend the contract and extend the closing date by 60 days to the end of April. This is the second extension of the closing the city has signed.
City Attorney John Shaver said the purchaser was completing due diligence work over the fall, but delayed the closing when they had the opportunity to partner with a second party. Shaver said the inclusion of the new investor led to an expansion of the plans for the project.
“What the agreement also does is it adds to the city’s investment in the public infrastructure that will be part of the development plan,” Shaver said. “Relating back to that planning effort… the new developer that came to the project had a vision for more access to the river, a lot more open space, about 35,000 square feet of open space. A central green it is called.”
While the developer will purchase the property, Shaver said the expanded park features are public. The city is also including some new “in-holding” properties in the sale that it had purchased since the original contract was signed.
The closing is now scheduled to take place on or before April 30. The sale will be closed in phases with a second closing being required by April 2024. The total purchase price for the property is around $4.2 million. At the initial closing, the purchaser will pay around $1.8 million.
There was some discussion from the council about technical aspects of the agreement, including who would ultimately be responsible for constructing the new infrastructure. Shaver said that detail was still being worked out.
The council voted unanimously to grant the extension and invest the $1 million into the park space. However, Council Member Anna Stout said she did not agree with the funding mechanism to do so.
“I’m not going to oppose this, but I still think spending the $1 million out of the proceeds of this instead of doing it through bonds I don’t think is the right vehicle for this because I think that this should be paid for by that district and not by the city,” Stout said.
The council adjourned and reconvened as the Dos Rios General Improvement District (GID) Board. It set public hearings to amend and extend the GID’s authorization to issue bonds and to include new property it had purchased surrounded on three sides by the GID into the GID boundary. Those public hearings are scheduled for March 17.