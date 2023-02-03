110922-OM Pool 1-CPT

The Orchard Mesa Pool, 2736 Unaweep Ave., needs a renovation of the pool’s mechanical, electrical and filtration systems, as well as modernization of the facility.

The Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to approve re-starting the design process for improvements at the Orchard Mesa Pool.

City Council had approved a $523,722 contract for the design work in September, but that work was put on hold while the three parties that operate the pool — the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51 — negotiated over the future of the pool. The current agreement that has been floated, but not officially agreed to, would keep the pool open until fall of 2026.

