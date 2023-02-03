The Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to approve re-starting the design process for improvements at the Orchard Mesa Pool.
City Council had approved a $523,722 contract for the design work in September, but that work was put on hold while the three parties that operate the pool — the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51 — negotiated over the future of the pool. The current agreement that has been floated, but not officially agreed to, would keep the pool open until fall of 2026.
“I’m glad we’re taking the first steps to try to keep it open,so that’s good news,” Council Member Phil Pe’a said.
Chuck McDaniel and Dennis Simpson voted against resuming the contract.
Simpson said he wants the city to collect more data on construction costs before it commits any money to anything. Simpson also said he doesn’t want the city to commit to anything with the pool until the city owns the facility outright. The pool building and land are owned by the school district.
“We’re not in a terrible big hurry on this,” Simpson said. “If this item didn’t get approved tonight it wouldn’t cause the end of anything.”
Simpson also said city council hasn’t seen the specifics of the proposal the city announced earlier this week about potentially keeping the pool open until fall of 2026.
Needed work on the pool includes renovation of the pool’s mechanical, electrical and filtration systems, according to Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou, as well as modernization of the facility.
Construction work would have to be approved at a later date. City Attorney John Shaver said the city is doing the necessary renovation project in increments.