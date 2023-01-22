Representatives from the Western Colorado Contractors Association and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a meeting with City Council Thursday to voice concerns about the city's bidding process for capital projects.
City staff and Council Members agreed to continue conversations about the process in the coming months.
At issue is 9.2 miles of asphalt trails that the city is planning to replace with concrete. There is a $500,000 line item for the project in the city's 2023 budget, and the project began in 2022.
The assembled contractors said they were concerned because in doing the project the city purchased a $500,000 piece of equipment and had city workers do the labor to save money instead of going out to bid for a contractor.
A description of the project in the city's 2023 budget states, "Performing in-house provides an estimated 60% savings on the project compared to contracting out."
WCCA Executive Director Shawna Grieger told City Council she understands that there are needs in the community that must be met, and the city is obligated to be good stewards of the budget when allocating taxpayer money, but contractors rely on large projects from municipalities to run their businesses, and the city shouldn't be in competition with private businesses.
Chamber CEO Candace Carnahan said she was worried about a slippery slope, and wondered if this particular project is indicative of a larger issue.
Paul Burdett, General Manager of Mays Concrete, also said the city's calculations of how much money it saved by doing things in-house could be incorrect by not factoring in things like personnel costs and overhead.
In response, City Manager Greg Caton told the contractors some similar projects have been lacking in bids in recent years, and the state of the asphalt trails was a safety issue.
"We don't plan on getting into the concrete business," Caton said.
Caton and General Services Director Jay Valentine compared the project to other times when the city stays in-house for services that could be performed by a private business such as fleet services or the city's chip-sealing program.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel suggested there could be more clarity in the city's policies regarding what types of projects the city can and can't do itself. There was some discussion about forming a task force to consider the issue.
Council Member Phil Pe'a said he has heard grumblings about the city's bidding process from contractors for some time, and it's nice for the issue to finally be out in the open so it can be addressed.
"That $500,000 is the best purchase we could have made, because it brought us all here," Pe'a said.